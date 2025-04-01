JLL Recognized As Global Leader In Advancing Health And Well-Being In Built Environments

JLL earns three prestigious awards, reaffirming its position as the top provider of WELL services globally

CHICAGO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL ) has been honored by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for advancing healthy buildings, organizations and communities, with three prestigious awards in 2024. This year's accolades underscore JLL's unparalleled expertise in delivering WELL at scale and certification for real estate occupiers and investors worldwide.

JLL received the 2024 WELL AP Impact Award for having the most WELL Accredited Professionals and WELL Faculty of any organization globally. This recognition highlights the firm's commitment to developing industry-leading expertise in creating healthier, more sustainable spaces.

In addition to the organizational recognition, JLL is proud to announce two of its employees received individual awards:



Annalise Dum, Senior Vice President, Sustainable Buildings Practice Lead, North America, received WELL AP of the Year Melinda Mandla, National Sustainability Manager, Property and Asset Management Australia -Lendlease, received the Changemaker Award

"These awards reflect our Sustainability Consulting team's dedication to revolutionizing the impact buildings have on health, equity and quality of life," said Rex Hamre, Managing Director and Head of Sustainability, North America for JLL. "Our continued recognition reaffirms JLL's position as the premier provider of WELL services globally, delivering unmatched value to our clients worldwide."

JLL has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the WELL movement. This year's achievements build upon JLL's track record of excellence in WELL implementation. In 2023, JLL won the Global WELL Leadership Award for the highest WELL score globally and the WELL Concept Leadership Award. In 2022, JLL won the WELL Enterprise Provider of the Year Award, the Global WELL Leadership Award and the Regional WELL Leadership Award (Americas) for receiving the highest WELL score across its corporate office portfolio.

JLL remains at the forefront of integrating health and well-being strategies into the built environment, driving positive change for clients and communities globally. The firm's Sustainability Consulting team has delivered over 105 million square feet of WELL-certified space for clients, showcasing unparalleled expertise and scale in implementing WELL standards across diverse real estate portfolios. The team has also supported JLL's own office portfolio in maintaining its WELL at scale program. As of 2024, JLL has 23 offices globally that are individually WELL-certified – 15 of which are certified WELL Platinum, the highest possible achievement for the rating system.

"When leaders prioritize well-being in built environments, everyone benefits – from employees to businesses and communities," said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. "JLL's exceptional leadership in WELL implementation continues to inspire the industry, and we're honored to recognize their unwavering commitment to creating healthier spaces for people around the world."

More information on the 2024 IWBI Awards is available here .

