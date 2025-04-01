European Wax Center Unveils Innovative Face & Body Bi-Phase Moisturizer

All-in-one moisturizer unlocks the solution to smoother-looking skin, while visibly reducing hair thickness between waxes

PLANO, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ ), the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services, is excited to announce the launch of the EWC SLOW® Face & Body Bi-Phase Moisturizer, the latest addition to its renowned SLOW line .

Ideal for guests who regularly receive face waxing services, the bi-phase moisturizer is infused with Narcissus Bulb Extract to help maintain smoother-looking skin and visibly reduce hair thickness between waxes, leaving skin feeling soft and smooth for longer.

"We are thrilled to enhance our EWC SLOW® line with the launch of the Face & Body Bi-Phase Moisturizer," said Chris Morris, Chief Executive Officer of European Wax Center. "This unique formula is clinically tested and demonstrated to help nourish the skin and provide all-day moisturization, which, in turn, delivers a smoother, more comfortable waxing experience for our guests. Our dedication to skincare innovation is one of the many reasons guests trust EWC to reveal their most beautiful skin, and the bi-phase moisturizer is sure to meet expectations."

The dual-phase formula is infused with aloe and hyaluronic acid to help soothe and hydrate skin for up to 24 hours, and nourishing moringa oil to help restore the skin's natural moisture barrier. Whether used on the face or body, this lightweight yet ultra-hydrating moisturizer offers a convenient all-in-one solution that keeps skin feeling dewy, refreshed, and deeply hydrated without the need for multiple products. Additional formulation highlights include:



Aloe: known to soothe skin and replenish moisture;

Hyaluronic Acid: penetrates deep into the skin to provide multi-layer hydration;

Moringa Oil: nourishes the skin and helps restore the skin's natural moisture barrier; and Narcissus Bulb Extract : naturally derived from a daffodil, this ingredient helps maintain smoother-looking skin and visibly reduce hair thickness between waxes.

The Face & Body Bi-Phase Moisturizer retails for $20 and will be available on waxcenter and at European Wax Center locations starting April 1, 2025.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform more than 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values – We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome – the Company is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which includes more than 1,000 centers in 45 states, generated sales of $951 million in fiscal 2024. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: .

SOURCE European Wax Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED