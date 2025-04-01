Republic Business Credit Funds $10 Million Factoring Facility For Global Children's Product Manufacturer

The company and private equity sponsor chose a factoring facility instead of an Asset-Based Loan for more flexibility given their view of the current economic retail landscape. The CFO of the company added, "Republic's ability to structure a flexible factoring facility with the option to add a future Asset-Based loan was incredibly attractive as we focus on our growth."

The company turned to Republic, which navigated its complex international operations and structured an agreement that enables the manufacturer to effectively manage its finances and focus on profitable growth.

"This company possessed all the essential elements for success, but the current retail outlook is less certain in the face of tariffs and consumer demand at the moment," said Eric Dorner, VP Business Development for Republic. "We are confident that, by prioritizing flexibility, we will empower the company to achieve its full potential."

Company executives echoed this sentiment, stating, "Success is built on strong partnerships, and Republic has proven to be the ideal partner for our needs."

The brand has built trust within the industry, manufacturing items related to child safety, including strollers, blankets, sleepwear, containers and other various accessories. It sells its products across 14 different countries and is one of the largest children's product manufacturers in the world.

"Our partnership approach to consumer brands provides the tools for success no matter the financial or economic landscape," stated Robert Meyers, President of Republic. "We are guided by our values and remain resolute in our dedication to helping businesses achieve their strategic objectives."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

