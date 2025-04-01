ELGA Credit Union Partners With Pocketnest

Credit union delivers members trailblazing financial wellness platform

GRAND BLANC, Mich., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ELGA Credit Union, a Michigan-based credit union with $1.6 billion in assets, partners with woman-founded financial wellness platform Pocketnest to deliver hyper-personalized finance tools to its nearly 100,000 members.

"At ELGA Credit Union, we're revolutionizing financial wellness by equipping our members with cutting-edge tools like Pocketnest," said Zach Eychaner, vice president of digital experience, ELGA Credit Union. "This partnership is a bold move toward building a more financially resilient community and deepening our lifelong relationships with our members."

Pocketnest is a proven credit union partner, serving more than 50 enterprise clients, with integrations and relationships with major digital banking providers like CU Answers, Nymbus, and Lumin Digital. The fintech has demonstrated success in improving member financial wellness and identifying millions of dollars in cross-sell revenue for credit unions.

"ELGA Credit Union and Pocketnest share core values of making personalized financial guidance, stability, and peace of mind accessible to everyone," said Jessica Willis, CEO and founder, Pocketnest. "Together, we're transforming how credit unions connect with their members while driving real financial wellness outcomes for the community."

Pocketnest is a comprehensive financial wellness platform that leverages behavioral science and generative AI to deliver instant, tailored financial guidance across ten core themes of financial wellness-from budgeting and debt payoff to estate planning and taxes. It also provides credit unions with valuable member insights to foster deeper engagement and identify cross-selling opportunities.

Pocketnest will be available to ELGA Credit Union members in 2025.

ELGA Credit Union has $1.6 billion in assets and has been a community partner in Michigan since 1951. The credit union currently serves members and businesses throughout Michigan. It is a not-for-profit cooperative; formed, owned and operated for a single purpose: members helping members. Visit .

Pocketnest, Inc.TM is the pioneering force driving digital innovation in the financial services industry. The premier white-labeled, AI-enabled platform empowers financial institutions and employers to cultivate deeper connections with digitally native Millennial and Gen X clients through personalized financial education, advice, and tools. By translating each user's unique situation into hyper-personalized digital experiences, Pocketnest helps institutions guide their community toward financial independence, build trust and loyalty, and foster enduring relationships-while identifying millions of dollars in cross-sell revenue opportunities. Launched in 2019, the fintech is Google- and IBM-accelerated and is featured in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Award .

SOURCE Pocketnest

