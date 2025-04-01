Europe Mass Spectrometry And Chromatography In Diagnostics Report 2025: A $500+ Million Market By 2033, Driven By Shift Toward Utilization Of LC-MS/MS And Automated Sample Preparation Technologies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Use of mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics is expanding throughout Europe due to regulatory support, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and the incorporation of AI-driven analytics. The use of these technologies is anticipated to spread across a variety of clinical applications as they become more widely available, propelling the European diagnostics market's ongoing expansion. Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market: Focus on Product Type, Application Type, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market was valued at $224.0 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $503.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.41% between 2024 and 2033

The growing complexity of patient samples and the growing need for precision diagnostics are driving the rapid evolution of the Europe mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market. Clinical diagnostics, personalized medicine, and the search for biomarkers all depend on mass spectrometry (MS) and chromatography technologies because they offer advanced techniques for the separation, identification, and quantification of chemical and biological materials.

Because they provide high-throughput, precise, and dependable analysis for complicated clinical samples, hybrid systems like liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) have become essential to contemporary diagnostic workflows. These technologies are especially useful for analyzing vitamins, metabolites, hormones, and biomarkers, which allows for early disease detection and individualized treatment plans.

Improvements in metabolomics and proteomics are also driving the market since they are facilitating better disease monitoring, screening, and treatment planning. The need for high-performance diagnostic tools is being further stimulated by growing research into biomarker identification and targeted therapies.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The Europe mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market has been segmented based on various categories, such as by product type, application type, and country. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.

Competitive Strategy: The Europe mass spectrometry and chromatography market consists of various public and few private companies. Key players in the Europe mass spectrometry and chromatography in diagnostics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players that offer various kinds of products.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Tecan Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH SENTINEL CH. SpA Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $224 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $503.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Europe



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Key Trends

1.2.1 Shift toward Utilization of Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) as Standard Technique in Diagnostics

1.2.2 Utilization of Automated Sample Preparation Technologies

1.3 Opportunity Assessment of Key Trends

1.4 Product Benchmarking

1.5 Regulatory Landscape

1.5.1 Regulatory Framework in Europe

1.5.1.1 Recommendations for Diagnostic Approval

2 Region

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Europe

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.4 By Product Type

2.3.5 By Application Type

2.3.6 U.K.

2.3.6.1 By Product Type

2.3.6.2 By Application Type

2.3.7 Germany

2.3.7.1 By Product Type

2.3.7.2 By Application Type

2.3.8 France

2.3.8.1 By Product Type

2.3.8.2 By Application Type

2.3.9 Italy

2.3.9.1 By Product Type

2.3.9.2 By Application Type

2.3.10 Spain

2.3.10.1 By Product Type

2.3.10.2 By Application Type

2.3.11 Rest-of-Europe

2.3.11.1 By Product Type

2.3.11.2 By Application Type

3 Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography in Diagnostics Market: Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profile

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

3.1.2 New Offerings

3.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.4 Regulatory Approvals

3.2 Key Strategies and Development

3.3 Company Competition Matrix

3.4 Company Share Analysis

3.5 Company Profiles

3.5.1 Tecan Group Ltd.

3.5.1.1 Overview

3.5.1.2 Top Products

3.5.1.3 Top Competitors

3.5.1.4 Top Customers

3.5.1.5 Key Personnel

3.5.1.6 Analyst View

3.5.2 Merck KGaA

3.5.3 Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH.

3.5.4 RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH

3.5.5 SENTINEL CH. SpA

4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900