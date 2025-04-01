Scientific Industries To Host Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Investor Call On April 1, 2025

BOHEMIA, N.Y., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB: SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced it filed the Form 10K and issued a press release on March 31, 2025, for its fiscal year financial results ended December 31, 2024.

The Company will conduct a conference call for all interested parties on Tuesday, April 1, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results.

Conference Call Details

To participate in this call, please dial (844) 481-2706 or (412) 317-0662 (international), or listen via a live webcast, which is available on the Company's Investor Relations page at or at . A replay of the call will be available through April 8, 2025, at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 (international), replay access code: 5386776, or for 30 days at .

About Scientific Industries, Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. (“SBI”) is dedicated to pioneering digitally simplified bioprocessing by providing actionable insights from lab to production floor. With a broad portfolio of state-of-the-art bioprocess sensors and actuators as well as innovative data analytics software, SBI helps scientists and engineers in bioprocessing to monitor and control critical process parameters and product quality attributes. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Inc. (SCND-OTCQB) To learn more, visit

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

