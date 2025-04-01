Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Earnings Conference Call
|Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number:
|1-888-412-4131
|Participant Toll Dial-In Number:
|1-646-960-0134
|Conference ID:
|3610756
Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast .
A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on April 25, 2025 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 9, 2025.
|Toll Free Dial in Number:
|1-800-770-2030
|Toll Dial in Number:
|1-609-800-9909
|Conference ID:
|3610756 followed by # key
The call will also be archived on the Company's website for a period of one year.
Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of December 31, 2024, the Company reported assets of $24.05 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full-service branches throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Orange, Queens, and Nassau Counties, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.
SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.
CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300Web Site:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment