Collegium To Participate In 24Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Details of the event are as follows:
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET
The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website: . A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM®, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium's strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .
Investor Contacts:
Ian Karp
Head of Investor Relations
...
Danielle Jesse
Director, Investor Relations
...
Media Contact:
Cheryl Wheeler
Head of Corporate Communications
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment