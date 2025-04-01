NANO Nuclear Energy Bolsters Its Regulatory Licensing Team With The Addition Of Veteran Nuclear Professional Brent Hamilton As Director Of Quality Assurance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq), a leading advanced nuclear energy and technology company focused on developing clean energy solutions, today announced the appointment Brent Hamilton as its Director of Quality Assurance.

This appointment continues a series of important additions to NANO Nuclear's engineering, scientific and regulatory licensing personnel as the Company seeks to progress its proprietary, advanced nuclear micro reactor designs through construction, demonstration, regulatory licensing and ultimately commercialization.

Mr. Hamilton has over 26 years of quality control, quality engineering, and quality assurance experience, primarily in nuclear construction for commercial nuclear, Department of Energy projects, and nuclear fuel manufacturing. In these roles, he gained extensive experience in the development of Quality Management Systems and their implementation. Each were focused on meeting key regulatory licensing regulatory requirements, including those included as part 10 CFR Part 50, Appendix B; 10 CFR Part 70; 10 CFR Part 830; DOE O 414.1D; and/or CSA N286. His experience and knowledge are expected to be of great benefit in the identification of critical project attributes and the development of processes to validate them.

“It is an honor to assume this role and contribute my expertise in implementing robust quality assurance programs for NANO Nuclear's reactors in development,” said Brent Hamilton, Director of Quality Assurance of NANO Nuclear. “My background spans multiple nuclear initiatives, and I firmly believe that the U.S. nuclear industry's future depends on innovative, dedicated teams like the one at NANO Nuclear. I look forward to helping ensure that all of NANO Nuclear's technologies are built to the highest quality standards as we advance our plans.”

Figure 1 - NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. Appoints Brent Hamilton as its Director of Quality Assurance.

Mr. Hamilton is expected to bring invaluable insight and guidance as NANO Nuclear's reactor development projects move forward. Mr. Hamilton has held quality leadership positions in projects such as: early site work for the Plutonium Processing Facility at the Savannah River National Laboratory (SRNL); development of manufacturing scale processes for TRISO fuel and establishment of a pilot facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee; and construction of the Spent Fuel Handing Project (SFHP) for the Naval Reactors Facility in Idaho. Mr. Hamilton has spent many years involved with the construction of the AP1000 reactor projects in Georgia and South Carolina and the Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride Conversion Facility in Kentucky.

“NANO Nuclear is rapidly expanding its roster with veteran nuclear energy professionals who have in-depth experience working closely with the U.S. Department of Energy, and Brent's arrival reflects that trend and our commitment to retaining the best talent we can,” said Jay Yu, Founder and Chairman of NANO Nuclear. “His expertise aligns perfectly with our vision to advance our reactor designs to the next stage of development and I'm confident he will be a key contributor to NANO Nuclear's growth.”

“Brent is a highly experienced professional who brings a comprehensive understanding of nuclear reactor development, particularly our newly acquired KRONOS MMRTM Energy System and portable LOKI MMRTM from his tenure at Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation,” said James Walker, Chief Executive Officer of NANO Nuclear. “His continuity in this area will be essential as we work to quickly move our reactors through the next stages of development. I am pleased to welcome a professional of his caliber to our expanding team.”

About NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc.

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) is an advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified, and vertically integrated company across five business lines: (i) cutting edge portable and other microreactor technologies, (ii) nuclear fuel fabrication, (iii) nuclear fuel transportation, (iv) nuclear applications for space and (v) nuclear industry consulting services. NANO Nuclear believes it is the first portable nuclear microreactor company to be listed publicly in the U.S.

Led by a world-class nuclear engineering team, NANO Nuclear's reactor products in development include patented KRONOS MMR TM Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that is in construction permit pre-application engagement U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in collaboration with University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (U. of I.), “ZEUS” , a solid core battery reactor, and “ODIN” , a low-pressure coolant reactor, and the space focused, portable LOKI MMRTM , each representing advanced developments in clean energy solutions that are portable, on-demand capable, advanced nuclear microreactors.

Advanced Fuel Transportation Inc. (AFT) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is led by former executives from the largest transportation company in the world aiming to build a North American transportation company that will provide commercial quantities of HALEU fuel to small modular reactors, microreactor companies, national laboratories, military, and DOE programs. Through NANO Nuclear, AFT is the exclusive licensee of a patented high-capacity HALEU fuel transportation basket developed by three major U.S. national nuclear laboratories and funded by the Department of Energy. Assuming development and commercialization, AFT is expected to form part of the only vertically integrated nuclear fuel business of its kind in North America.

HALEU Energy Fuel Inc. (HEF) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is focusing on the future development of a domestic source for a High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel fabrication pipeline for NANO Nuclear's own microreactors as well as the broader advanced nuclear reactor industry.

NANO Nuclear Space Inc. (NNS) , a NANO Nuclear subsidiary, is exploring the potential commercial applications of NANO Nuclear's developing micronuclear reactor technology in space. NNS is focusing on applications such as the LOKI MMR TM system and other power systems for extraterrestrial projects and human sustaining environments, and potentially propulsion technology for long haul space missions. NNS' initial focus will be on cis-lunar applications, referring to uses in the space region extending from Earth to the area surrounding the Moon's surface.

