Capital Rx Ranks No. 18 On Inc.'S 2025 List Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Northeast

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Making this list one time is an honor. To rank on the Inc. Regionals Northeast list for four consecutive years and improve on our previous ranking shows how necessary our solutions have become," said AJ Loiacono, co-founder & CEO of Capital Rx. "With our introduction of Unified Claims ProcessingTM, enabling the medical and pharmacy claims to be managed on the same platform for the first time, Capital Rx is well positioned to continue its extraordinary growth."

An unprecedented number of forward-thinking plan sponsors recognize the need for a conflict-free benefit administrator.

Post thi

In the last 12 months, some of Capital Rx's achievements include:



Entering a strategic alliance with Prime

Adding more than 80 new partnerships in 2024 , including Iconic brands, state employers, leading health systems, and regional health plans, among others

Creating an end-to-end Medicare Prescription Payment Plan (M3P) solution within Judi®

Earning HITRUST i1 Certification for Judi, Full URAC Reaccreditation , and NCQA Accreditation for Utilization Management

Receiving a U.S. Utility Patent for Judi's Tags and Overrides feature

Introducing an unbundled pharmacy benefit solution, Never Move AgainTM Unveiling Judi HealthTM, healthcare's first unified pharmacy and medical claims processing platform

The organization was also highlighted in Business Insider for its financially aligned and technology-powered approach to pharmacy benefits with a powerful quote from AJ, "We are witnessing a tipping point in the PBM industry, with millions of lives moving to Capital Rx for superior customer service, improved patient outcomes, and reduced drug prices."

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at .

To learn more about Capital Rx's benefit administrative solutions and Judi, please visit .

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a health technology company providing claim administration and technology solutions for carriers, health plans, TPAs, employer groups, and government entities. As a public benefit corporation, Capital Rx is executing its mission to materially reduce healthcare costs as a full-service PBM and through the deployment of Judi®, the company's cloud-native enterprise health platform. Judi connects every aspect of the healthcare ecosystem in one efficient, scalable platform, servicing millions of members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit .

Media Contacts

Michael Passanante, SVP, Marketing & Communications

Justin Venneri, Senior Director, Content & Communications

[email protected]

Kenneth Meyer, 120/80 MKTG

[email protected]

SOURCE Capital Rx