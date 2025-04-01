Lifeist Prepares To Unveil Major Brand Refresh And Product Expansion For Mikra, Highlighting New Collaborations And Cognitive Health Focus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Lifeist” or the“Company”) (TSX.V: LFST; FRANKFURT: M5B0; OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a leading health and wellness company focused on acquiring, integrating, and building top wellness brands, is excited to share an update on the upcoming brand refresh and product expansion for its U.S. biosciences subsidiary, Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”).

Complete brand refresh, including updated logo, packaging, and branding across all assets

Optimization of Mikra's business model, streamlined marketing funnel, enhanced customer experience, and implementation of advanced eCommerce automation to drive efficiency and growth

Expansion of the product portfolio, including three new products and one reformulated offering

Further growth into the cognitive health space with the José Bautista Collection (previously announced May 6, 2024)

Expanding into electrolytes, a fast-growing product category in health and wellness Repositioning Mikra as a key athlete collaboration platform

Brand Refresh and Product Innovation

Mikra's transformation is more than a brand refresh-it is a strategic overhaul designed to drive long-term revenue growth and market expansion. While the updated visual identity, website, and product packaging reflect the brand's evolution, the true impact lies in the structural enhancements beneath the surface. The Company has optimized Mikra's business model, marketing funnel, and customer experience by implementing advanced eCommerce strategies, automation, and operational efficiencies to improve scalability and profitability. Additionally, a clear market position, cohesive brand messaging, and a targeted product line have been established to foster sustained customer loyalty and strengthen brand equity in the competitive supplement space. These efforts position Mikra for sustainable, compounding growth, unlocking new revenue opportunities and reinforcing its role as a high-growth asset within Lifeist's portfolio.

This strategic update reinforces Mikra's commitment to quality and innovation, ensuring a unified and contemporary look that resonates with consumers. As part of this evolution, the Company is introducing three new products, including one with two flavour options, reformulating an existing product to better meet consumer needs, and launching single-serve sachets for convenient, on-the-go use. Additionally, Mikra is expanding into the electrolyte category, tapping into the rapidly growing demand for hydration and wellness solutions.

Cognitive Health and Athletic Collaborations

Building on the success of its product "Focus," developed in collaboration with six-time MLB All-Star José Bautista, Mikra is further strengthening its position in the cognitive health space. As part of its long-term vision, Mikra is evolving into a premier athlete collaboration platform, leveraging top-tier talent to drive innovation, expand its product portfolio, and enhance consumer engagement.

“The overhaul of Mikra marks a significant milestone in our journey to build a leading health and wellness brand,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Lifeist.“This transformation is more than just a refresh-it's a strategic evolution that enhances our market position, optimizes operations, and sets the stage for long-term revenue growth. By refining our business model, strengthening our brand identity, and expanding our product portfolio-including our entry into the high-growth electrolyte category-Mikra is better positioned to meet consumer demand and drive sustainable value. With a clear vision and a commitment to innovation and excellence, we look forward to building on this momentum and unlocking new opportunities for growth.”

The new products and brand refresh are set to launch in April of this year, with ongoing updates to Mikra's digital presence and products throughout the summer and remainder of 2025.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist acquires, integrates, and builds top wellness brands that enhance global well-being. Lifeist's key asset is its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”), a biosciences and consumer wellness company focused on developing and selling innovative wellness products. For more information, visit: .

