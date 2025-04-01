Europe Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market Report 2024-2033, Competitive Analysis Of F. Hoffmann-La Roche, ICON, QIAGEN, Diasorin, And Elitech Group
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$921.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$2620 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.3%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Europe Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types of Hematologic Malignancies Diagnostic Tests
1.3 Market Footprint and Growth Potential
2 Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market: Industry Analysis
2.1 Key Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
2.1.1 Growing Utilization of Next-Generation Sequencing and Artificial Intelligence in Hematologic Malignancies Testing
2.1.2 Increasing Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions among Key Players
2.2 Regulatory Framework
2.2.1 Regulatory Framework in Europe
2.3 COVID-19's Impact on Cancer Diagnostic Market
2.4 Supply Chain Analysis
2.4.1 Key Entities in Supply Chain
2.5 Pricing Analysis
2.6 Comparative Analysis of Hematologic Malignancies Test by Different Parameters
3 Region
3.1 Regional Summary
3.2 Drivers and Restraints
3.3 Europe
3.3.1 Regional Overview
3.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
3.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3.4 Germany
3.3.5 U.K.
3.3.6 Spain
3.3.7 Italy
3.3.8 France
3.3.9 Denmark
3.3.10 Rest-of-Europe
4 Europe Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles
4.1 Key Strategies and Development
4.1.1 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
4.1.2 Regulatory and Legal Activities
4.1.3 New Offerings
4.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions
4.2 Market Share
4.3 Company Profiles
4.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
4.3.1.1 Overview
4.3.1.2 Top Products
4.3.1.3 Top Competitors
4.3.1.4 Key Customers
4.3.1.5 Key Personnel
4.3.1.6 Corporate Strategies
4.3.1.7 Analyst View
4.3.2 ICON plc
4.3.3 QIAGEN N.V.
4.3.4 DiaSorin ELITech Group
5 Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
European Hematologic Malignancies Testing Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment