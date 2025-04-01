Ambient IOT Market Analysis And Forecast Report 2025-2034, With Profiles Of Williot, Haila, Tailor, Nikola Labs, Onio, Lightricity, Everactive, E-Peas, SEQUANS, Dracula Technologies And SODAQ

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambient IOT Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Applications, Products, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2034" report has been added tooffering.

The Ambient IoT Market is set to transform how devices interact with their environment by integrating passive, semi-passive, and active IoT solutions. With advancements in connectivity standards and energy-harvesting technologies, Ambient IoT applications are rapidly evolving.

The market is being driven by emerging use cases ranging from food traceability and supply chain optimization to building automation and air quality monitoring supported by robust R&D activities, evolving regulatory frameworks, and significant startup funding. Comprehensive supply chain assessments and patent trend analyses further bolster the market outlook over the forecast period.

Ambient IoT Market Segmentation by Application

The market is segmented by specific use cases and end-use industries, each reflecting unique operational requirements.

Key Application Areas



Food Traceability and Supply Chain: Enhancing transparency and safety in food logistics.

FMCG and Pharma Supply Chain: Improving efficiency and quality control in fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceuticals.

Ecommerce Delivery Solutions: Optimizing last-mile delivery and inventory management through real-time tracking.

Energy Harvesting: Utilizing ambient energy sources to power IoT devices.

Sensor-Based Monitoring of Equipment: Enabling predictive maintenance and operational efficiency.

Emissions Tracking: Monitoring and reducing environmental emissions.

Building Automation and Air Quality Tracking: Facilitating smarter, energy-efficient building operations. Others: Covering niche applications and emerging use cases.

Additionally, the market is segmented by end-use industry - including Agriculture, Food & Beverage; Pharmaceutical; Apparel & Clothing; E-commerce; and other sectors - to provide a comprehensive view of demand drivers.

Ambient IoT Market Segmentation by Products

The product landscape is divided into solutions that enable Ambient IoT deployments, each offering distinct functionalities.

Key Product Categories



Hardware: Sensors, devices, and embedded systems that capture ambient data.

Software Platform: Analytics, data processing, and management solutions for IoT data. Services: Support, integration, and maintenance services that ensure seamless IoT operation.

By IoT Standards



3GP: Solutions conforming to 3GPP standards for robust connectivity.

IEEE: Products leveraging IEEE standards to ensure interoperability.

Bluetooth SIG: Devices and applications based on Bluetooth technology for short-range communication. GS1: Standards-based solutions for supply chain and traceability applications.

Ambient IoT Market Segmentation by Region

The market is evaluated globally with a focus on regional trends, growth drivers, and competitive dynamics.

Key Regional Segments



North America: Detailed insights into major markets including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, focusing on regional business drivers, key market participants, and challenges.

Europe: Analysis of leading markets such as Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, and others, with emphasis on regulatory frameworks and technological adoption.

Asia: Rapid expansion driven by major economies like China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, and other emerging markets. Rest of the World: Insights into regions including the Middle East, Africa, and other global markets, highlighting localized opportunities and market challenges.

Competitive Benchmarking and Companies Profiled

The report provides an extensive evaluation of the competitive landscape, including next frontiers in technology and geographic assessments.

Key Company Profiles



Each company profile includes an overview, product portfolio details, competitive positioning, target customer segments, key personnel, analyst insights, and market share information.

Market Dynamics Overview



Market Drivers:



Rapid technological advancements and increased adoption of ambient IoT solutions across various sectors



Growing demand for energy-efficient, battery-less, and passive IoT devices

Expansion of digital transformation initiatives in both industrial and consumer segments

Market Restraints:



Integration challenges with legacy systems and variability in standardization

Concerns over data security and privacy in connected environments

Market Opportunities:



Expanding applications across new use cases and emerging industries



Strategic partnerships and startup funding driving innovative product developments Increasing government and industry support for IoT standardization and digital infrastructure enhancements

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7 Startup Funding Summary

1.8 Ambient IOT vs RFID Technology

1.8.1 Market Size Comparison

1.8.2 Key Operating Differences

1.8.3 3GPP RAN Standardization



Device A: (Passive) Pure Battery-Less Device

Device B: (Semi-Passive) Devices with Limited Energy Storage Capability Device C (Active) Actively Transmitting Device

2. Ambient IOT Market by Application

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 Ambient IOT Market by Use Cases, 2024-2034

2.2.1 Food Traceability and Supply chain

2.2.2 FMCG and Pharma Supply chain

2.2.3 Ecommerce Delivery Solutions

2.2.4 Energy Harvesting

2.2.5 Sensor-Based Monitoring of Equipment

2.2.6 Emissions Tracking

2.2.7 Building Automation and Air Quality Tracking

2.2.8 Others

2.3 Ambient IOT Market by End-Use Industry, 2024-2034

2.3.1 Agriculture, Food and Beverage

2.3.2 Pharmaceutical

2.3.3 Apparels and Clothing Industry

2.3.4 E-Commerce Industry

2.3.5 Others

3. Ambient IOT Market by Products

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 Ambient IOT Market by Product Type, 2024-2034



Hardware

Software Platform Services

3.3 Ambient IOT Market by IoT Standard 2024-2034



3GP

IEEE

Bluetooth SIG GS1

4. Ambient IOT Market by Region

5. Markets-Competitive Benchmarking and Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontier

5.2 Geographical Analysis

5.3 Competitive Benchmarking

5.4 Company Profiles



