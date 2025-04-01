The Board of Directors' resolution on the issuance of convertible loans



April 1, 2025

Announcement no. 4



The Board of Directors of Pharma Equity Group has decided to issue convertible loans in accordance with the authorisation in the Company's Articles of Association under item 4.3.A. The convertible loans allow Pharma Equity Group to borrow up to DKK 6,757,895. The main terms and conditions for the convertible loans are:





The loans are granted as subordinated loan capital and are thus subordinated to the company's other creditors, except for any other similar subordinated loan capital.

The Lender's right to convert the loans into shares in the Company may be exercised for a period of 30 days commencing 23 calendar months after the conclusion of the convertible loan (the "Exercise Period").

The loans bear interest at 10% p.a. and remain without repayments until the end of the Exercise Period, after which the Company must repay the loan including interest within 60 days, however, the Company may extend the loan period by 12 months. The company can choose to pay the loan including interest in shares (conversion of the promissory note).

Upon conversion of the loans into new shares, the new shares will be issued without pre-emptive rights for the company's existing shareholders and with the same rights as the company's existing shares. The new shares will therefore be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The conversion will take place at a price corresponding to an amount of DKK 0.20 being converted into one new share in the Company with a nominal value of DKK 0.10. The maximum increase of the share capital as a result of the conversion of the convertible loans is nominally DKK 7,577,666.



The remaining terms of the convertible loans will be set out in the terms and conditions of the bonds, and the Board of Directors' decision on the issuance of the convertible loan will be incorporated into the Company's Articles of Association. The company's updated articles of association will be posted on the website.



Of the convertible loans issued by the Board of Directors as of the date of this company announcement, DKK 6,757,895 has been subscribed for and paid to the Company.





