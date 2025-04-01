Huggies® Introduces The Poop Poncho For Parents Who Wish They Had Huggies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Huggies research and development team has found baby poop can travel at up to seven feet per second, which inspired them to create a campaign where parents go to extremes to avoid any "blow back" from diaper blowouts. Enter the Poop Poncho, a ridiculous alternative to not using the new and improved Huggies Little Snugglersdiapers: the only leading brand with blowout protection in every direction*.

The Poop Poncho is designed for parents who haven't discovered the power of Little Snugglers...yet. With a bold statement reading "Wish I Had Huggies" across the back, this limited-edition poncho underscores the importance of Little Snugglers' newest innovation: a front and back blowout blocker. Interested consumers can enter for a chance to get their very own Poop Poncho starting March 31, at PoopPoncho , through April 4.

Inspired by their new Huggies Little Snugglers ad campaign running April 3rd, The Poop Poncho serves as a cheeky reminder of the often-messy reality of parenting and Huggies' commitment to helping give parents peace of mind so they no longer have to go to extreme lengths to protect from blowouts.

"We made a diaper with blowout protection in every direction to make a meaningful difference in caring for baby," said Andrea Zahumensky, Kimberly-Clark North American president of Baby and Child Care and mom of three. "It's our latest innovation that delivers on our purpose of making products that make a difference in peoples' lives. Being a team of parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and caregivers makes this work deeply personal."

*Sizes 1-2.

In addition to the new and improved Huggies Little Snugglers with front and back blockers and stretchy leg cuffs, the diapers feature:



Gentle Skin Protection: These Huggies diapers offer a curved and stretchy fit and soft materials for a gentle tummy fit.

The Only Brand Entirely Fragrance Free**: Huggies Little Snugglers are safe for sensitive skin, hypoallergenic, free of fragrances and made without parabens, lotions, elemental chlorine, or natural rubber latex, making them perfect for gentle skin protection. **among leading national diaper brands, across all offered variants

GentleAbsorb Liner: Huggies Little Snugglers liner absorbs wetness on contact to help keep your baby's skin dry and healthy.

Color-Changing Wetness Indicator: A parent favorite that lets you know when baby's diaper needs to be changed Sizing: Available in sizes 1 and 2

No purchase is necessary to enter. See for full official rules.

About Huggies Brand

For more than 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide their babies with love, care, and reassurance. From developing innovative, everyday products for babies to partnering with NICU nurses to create special diapers and wipes for the most fragile babies, Huggies is dedicated to helping ensure all babies get the care they need to thrive. Huggies is proud to be the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential including clean, dry diapers. Huggies is also the national sponsor of nonprofit Hand to Hold, which provides personalized support before, during, and after NICU stays and infant loss. For more information on product offerings or our community efforts, please visit Huggies.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB ) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the seventh year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website .

To learn more about the new Huggies Little Snugglers with blowout protection in every direction*, visit or by following @Huggies on TikTok , Facebook , Instagram and X or visit Huggies .

