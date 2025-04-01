Veeva Announces Research Site Clinical Trial Management System

Cloud CTMS software to improve research site efficiency and integrate seamlessly with sponsors

BARCELONA, Spain, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV ) today announced Veeva SiteVault CTMS , a clinical trial management system for research sites that is integrated with SiteVault eISF and SiteVault eConsent to allow sites to comprehensively manage clinical trials within one main system. Integration with sponsors using Veeva's Clinical Platform gives sites seamless bidirectional data flow to sponsors to reduce manual processes and increase efficiency.

"We need to work efficiently to help more families enroll their children in studies and get lifesaving treatment," said Theresa Oswald, director of research operations and conduct at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. "In our experience, we have found that systems like Veeva SiteVault with a CTMS provide a streamlined user experience. This can help drive speed for the benefit of our patients."

"We are excited to bring Veeva SiteVault CTMS to the industry," said Nick Frenzer, general manager, site solutions at Veeva. "High-quality cloud software and seamless sponsor integration will help sites be more efficient. By making the SiteVault suite free for over 90% of research sites, we are doing our part as a Public Benefit Corporation to improve clinical research for sites and sponsors."

Veeva SiteVault CTMS is planned for initial release in August 2025 and will be free for sites with up to 20 concurrent active studies. For more on Veeva's site solutions, visit href="" rel="nofollow" veev

About Veeva Systems

Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation , Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva/eu .

Veeva Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 9 and 10), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec .

Contact:

Jeremy Whittaker

Veeva Systems

+49-695-095-5486

[email protected]

