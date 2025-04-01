Brennan Promotes Sarah O' Halloran To Director Of Operations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sarah joined Brennan in 2013 as Director of Marketing and in 2018, transitioned to leasing the company's Midwest holdings. In 2024, Sarah was promoted to Vice President of Leasing for Midwest Operations, a portfolio that has grown to 12 million square feet and is 95% occupied. "Sarah's background and operational aptitude make her the ideal candidate to take on this important role for Brennan. We believe the integration of operations and investments is critical for great investor outcomes," stated Kevin Brennan, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer with Brennan Investment Group. Ms. O'Halloran will report directly to Brennan's Chief Investment Officer.

An important aspect to this new position will be its responsibility to understand and seek out new tenant requirements from within Brennan's existing customer base of over 900 tenants. "Brennan's large, national tenant base is a unique benefit few other investment firms possess," observed Kevin Brennan. "This will become an increasingly important source for both new investment opportunities, as well as enhancing our ability to serve expanding space requirements."

Brennan's Chairman and Co-Founder Michael Brennan remarked "Our investment performance owes a debt of gratitude to operational excellence. We always have believed that to be a great investor you must also be a great operator. With this new position, we intend to solidify this important characteristic within Brennan."

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired over $6.5 billion in industrial real estate. The company's current portfolio spans 27 states and encompasses 52 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.

