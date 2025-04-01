Bitfarms Provides March 2025 Production And Operations Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Operational hashrate of 19.5 EHuM and fleet efficiency of 19 w/TH–

-Completes acquisition of Stronghold Digital Mining & sale of Yguazu, Paraguay data center-

-Appoints two new key HPC/AI and Infrastructure Executives- This news release constitutes a“designated news release” for the purposes of the Company's second amended and restated prospectus supplement dated December 17, 2024, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 10, 2023. TORONTO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF), a global energy and compute infrastructure company, today issued its latest monthly production report. All financial references are in U.S. dollars. CEO Ben Gagnon stated,“March was a very productive month for Bitfarms. We successfully closed both our transformative acquisition of Stronghold Digital Mining, the largest M&A deal between two public miners in our industry, and the strategic sale of our 200 MW Yguazu data center. Through these transactions, we have rebalanced our portfolio to the U.S. where we expect to achieve greater yields per MW, reduced our average cost of power across our portfolio, minimized our 2025 capex requirements, and secured highly desirable sites that will enable us to diversify beyond Bitcoin mining into HPC/AI and energy generation. “In addition, we advanced our HPC/AI strategy with both the appointments of James Bond, SVP of HPC, and Craig Hibbard, SVP of Infrastructure, and the continued evaluation of our three Pennsylvania sites for potential HPC conversion. Initial studies from our strategic partners confirmed that all three sites are well-suited: they are strategically located near other data center campuses and peering hubs and they have the necessary power, land and fiber infrastructure to support HPC. We expect to receive full, detailed feasibility studies in Q2. With the steps we've taken in Q1, we now have the properties, internal team, and strategic engineering and marketing advisors in place, taking a holistic approach to advancing our HPC/AI business.” SVP of Global Mining Operations Alex Brammer said,“During March we grew our operational hashrate 21% to 19.5 EHuM and reached our Q2 efficiency target of 19 w/TH three months ahead of schedule. Our energy portfolio is now larger and more efficient, with stronger operating economics and significant U.S. growth potential.” March 2025 Select Operating Highlights

Key Performance Indicators March 2025

(proforma) February

2025 Total BTC earned 280 213 Month End Operating EHuM 19.5 16.1 BTC/Avg. EH/s 17 16 Average Operating EHuM 16.4 13.4 Energized Capacity (MW) 461 437 Watts/Terahash Efficiency (w/TH) 19 20







19.5 EHuM operational at March 31, 2025, up 21% M/M.

16.4 EHuM average operational, up 22% M/M.

17 BTC/average EHuM, 6% higher M/M.

280 BTC earned on a proforma basis, 31% higher M/M. 9.0 BTC earned daily on average, equal to ~$738,000 per day based on a BTC price of $82,000 at March 31, 2025.



March 2025 Financial Update



Total liquidity of $132 million, including approximately $39 million in cash at March 31, 2025. Treasury of 1,140 BTC, down from 1,260 BTC last month and representing $93.4 million based on the Bitcoin price of $82,000 at March 31, 2025.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global energy and compute infrastructure company that develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated energy generation and data centers. Bitfarms currently has 15 operating data centers situated in four countries: the United States, Canada, Argentina and Paraguay.

Glossary of Terms



Y/Y or M/M= year over year or month over month

BTC or BTC/day = Bitcoin or Bitcoin per day

EH or EH/s = Exahash or exahash per second

EHuM = Exahash Under Management, which includes Bitfarms' proprietary hashrate and hashrate being hosted by Bitfarms for third-party hosting clients

MW or MWh = Megawatts or megawatt hour

GW or GWh= Gigawatts or gigawatt hour

w/TH = Watts/Terahash efficiency (includes cost of powering supplementary equipment)

HPC/AI = High Performance Computing / Artificial Intelligence Energized capacity= Power available



