Codexis Appoints Cynthia Collins To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Cynthia Collins to the Company's Board of Directors.

“I am thrilled to welcome Cindy to our Board,” said Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Codexis.“She has been at the forefront of innovation across multiple therapeutic modalities and brings a wealth of knowledge about the CDMO landscape. I look forward to her valuable guidance as we continue expanding the commercial footprint of our ECO Synthesis toolbox.”

Ms. Collins added,“We have only scratched the surface of what is possible with RNA-based therapeutics, and Codexis' exciting technology is positioned to unlock the promise of this growing field. I have been impressed with the Company's progress to date and am delighted to join the Board as we approach multiple exciting milestones in 2025 and beyond.”

Cynthia Collins is a recognized leader with more than four decades of experience working in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. She currently serves as Executive Chair and interim CEO of Nutcracker Therapeutics, a contract, research, development and manufacturing organization with a next generation RNA precision manufacturing platform. Previously, she was the CEO of Editas Medicine, a premier CRISPR company where she oversaw the first clinical trial administration of an in vivo CRISPR gene editing therapy. Her other notable roles include CEO of Human Longevity, CEO and general manager of various life science businesses at GE Healthcare, CEO of GenVec, group vice president at Beckman Coulter, CEO of Sequoia Pharmaceuticals, and president of oncology at Baxter Healthcare. Ms. Collins also currently serves as a board member at Certara, MaxCyte, DermTech, Alanis Therapeutics, Draper Laboratories, and Foundation for mRNA Medicines. She holds a bachelor's degree in microbiology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO SynthesisTM manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis' unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit .

