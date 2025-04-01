Summit Spine Expands With A Unique Physician-Centric Model In Interventional Spine Care

Innovative care model has been the driving force behind the company's sustained growth over the past ten years.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers (“Summit”), a leading minimally invasive spinal services platform, is revolutionizing the field with a distinctive structure that combines hospital affiliations, and Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) ownership opportunities for physicians. This innovative model has been the driving force behind the company's sustained growth over the past ten years.

Summit completed a recapitalization with Wellspring Capital Management (“Wellspring”) on March 25, 2025, marking the third time the Summit team has completed a successful private equity recapitalization in the past seven years. Summit is thrilled to partner with the Wellspring team, who will provide additional capital and expertise to support the company's continued expansion across the southeast and neighboring markets.

At the heart of Summit's success is a simple yet powerful philosophy: putting patients and physicians first. By prioritizing physician empowerment, the company ensures that doctors have the resources, support, and ownership opportunities needed to deliver the highest standard of care to their patients.

“Our mission is to empower physicians – because when physicians are empowered and feel supported by our MSO infrastructure, they are best positioned to deliver outstanding outcomes for their patients,” said Dr. Amit Patel, Founder and CEO of Summit Spine & Joint Centers.“We have built a platform that not only enhances patient care but also provides unparalleled opportunities for physicians to grow, lead, and take ownership in their practice and surgical centers.”

As a category leader in the space, Summit is actively seeking like-minded interventional pain physicians and physician practices to join its rapidly expanding network. By aligning with a nationally recognized interventional spine platform, physicians can gain access to best-in-class resources, cutting-edge technology, and a partnership that values both clinical excellence and financial growth.

Physicians looking for new opportunities or practices interested in joining an industry leader that shares their values are encouraged to reach out. To learn more about partnership opportunities with Summit Spine & Joint Centers, please contact Joe DeBartolo, Summit's Vice President of Corporate Development, at ....

For many years, Summit Spine & Joint Centers has proudly served patients across locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, earning a reputation for excellence in interventional pain management and compassionate care. Summit Spine specializes in the precise diagnosis and treatment of neck and back discomfort, herniated disks, sciatica, headache, pelvic discomfort, musculoskeletal conditions, neuralgia, and many other health and wellness issues, relying on state-of-the-art machines and equipment for accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment.

Summit Spine & Joint Centers operates 17 ASCs and 44 clinics across four states, with Georgia locations in Athens, Augusta, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Columbus, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Cumming, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock; North Carolina clinics in Asheboro, Beaufort, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Laurinburg (2), Rockingham, Southern Pines, Wadesboro, Whiteville, and Wilmington; South Carolina locations in Greenville and Spartanburg; and a clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For more information call (770) 962-3642 or visit .

