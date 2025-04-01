Informativ Recognized As One Of The Fastest-Growing Private Companies In The Southwest By Inc. Magazine

MENAFN - PR Newswire) An extension of the prestigious national Inc. 5000 list, the Inc. Regionals: Southwest highlights the fastest-growing private companies in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Between 2021 and 2023, companies on this year's list achieved a median growth rate of 106%, collectively adding 13,809 jobs and contributing $15.9 billion to the regional economy.

"Informativ's one-of-a-kind platform accelerates sales, prevents fraud, and eliminates unnecessary costs."

Post thi

"Informativ is redefining how automotive dealers manage credit, compliance, and fraud prevention, turning what was once an operational burden into a strategic advantage," said David Carner, CEO of Informativ. "By ensuring a seamless, proactive compliance process, our one-of-a-kind platform accelerates sales, increases qualified lead conversion, and eliminates unnecessary costs-delivering tangible bottom-line value for our clients."

Informativ's Total Solution Platform revolutionizes variable operations by reallocating money spent on credit and compliance into a combined, streamlined, proactive system that:



Optimizes & controls credit pulls through the industry's only end-to-end proactive showroom compliance enforcement platform, guaranteeing consistent, compliant behavior.



Accelerates the sales process by integrating prequalification early-before the full credit application-so desk managers can make informed decisions immediately upon customer return from a test drive.



Eliminates friction with customers by reducing invasive requests for social security numbers and income details until the consumer is ready to buy-leading to higher conversion rates.



Increases high-quality lead volume with QR-based sales enablement, capturing customer insights from any touchpoint (on a vehicle, streaming ad, salesperson's desk, website, or even a special event).



Eliminates fraud through mandatory driver's license validation at the showroom and remote ID verification for online applications, reducing dealership vulnerability.

Reduces compliance burden and risk by up to 80% by intelligently managing prequals vs. hard credit pulls, reducing the need for credit score disclosure notices, minimizing private customer data circulation, and dramatically decreasing risks associated with dead deal administration.

In 2024, Informativ was named to the national Inc. 5000 list, ranking 2,883rd overall and 326th among software companies, with a three-year growth rate exceeding 170%. The company was also recognized as a Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organization, with 89% of employees affirming it as an exceptional workplace-32 points higher than the average U.S. company. This year marks the first time Informativ has ranked on the Inc. Regionals list.

Complete results of Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, are available at .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

For more information, visit .

About Informativ

Informativ brings together leading credit and compliance technology providers-including Credit Bureau Connection, Dealer Safeguard Solutions, and CreditDriver-to deliver a seamless, integrated platform for automotive and consumer finance industries across the U.S. Informativ's software optimizes the consumer finance qualification process, ensures compliance, and enhances dealership profitability through automation and risk mitigation.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Informativ