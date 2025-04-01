Former US Attorney And Homeland Security Advisor Ken Wainstein Joins Mayer Brown

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Having known Ken personally and professionally for well over a decade, I am confident that his leadership and depth of experience in both the public and private sectors will enhance our market-leading Global Investigations & White-Collar Defense and National Security practices," said Raj De, member of the firm's global Management Committee and leader of the global Cybersecurity & Data Privacy and National Security practices at Mayer Brown. "His expertise will bolster our ability to provide top-tier strategic yet practical counsel to clients facing high-stakes investigations, regulatory scrutiny, congressional investigations, and complex litigation, particularly in the current dynamic enforcement environment."

At Mayer Brown, Ken's practice will focus on assisting clients with their most significant criminal and civil enforcement proceedings, corporate internal investigations, and congressional inquiries. Ken's experience spans the full spectrum from complex white-collar matters to those involving export controls, sanctions, foreign direct investment, and other national security enforcement issues. Having previously led numerous high-profile independent investigations and sensitive internal reviews for corporate boards, Ken's practice will also include internal investigations and compliance work, and the counseling and representation of clients who are facing significant legal and regulatory challenges. In addition to his new role at Mayer Brown, Ken recently rejoined the Bipartisan Commission on Biodefense as a Commissioner.

"I have always admired Mayer Brown as an exceptional firm with tremendously skilled practitioners and a well-deserved reputation for strong and innovative work in my practice areas of white-collar defense and investigations, national security, and congressional representations," said Ken. "That reputation is built on the firm's long tradition of legal excellence along with a strong culture of collaborative client service and a depth of white-collar and national security legal talent that is second to none. The result is a firm that is uniquely well-positioned to meet the needs of its clients in the current legal environment, and a firm that I'm honored to call my professional home."

Ken spent 23 years in a variety of senior law enforcement and national security positions in the federal government. In addition to his White House service and three Senate-confirmed positions, Ken served as Director of the Executive Office for US Attorneys and as General Counsel and then Chief of Staff of the FBI. Ken also served for over a dozen years as an Assistant United States Attorney prosecuting and supervising criminal cases in the Southern District of New York and the District of Columbia.

"Ken's deep expertise, combined with his extensive background both in public service and private practice, is a perfect complement to our growth strategy," added Mayer Brown Chair Jon Van Gorp. "His addition underscores our commitment to expanding our versatile, full-service white-collar practice by investing in top talent tailored to meet the evolving demands of our clients and the dynamic nature of today's legal environment."

Mayer Brown is a leading international law firm positioned to represent the world's major corporations, funds, and financial institutions in their most important and complex transactions and disputes.

Please visit mayerbrown for comprehensive contact information for all our offices.

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown Hong Kong LLP (a Hong Kong limited liability partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices").The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Mayer Brown Hong Kong LLP operates in temporary association with Johnson Stokes & Master ("JSM"). More information about the individual Mayer Brown Practices, PKWN and the association between Mayer Brown Hong Kong LLP and JSM (including how information may be shared) can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website.

"Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© 2025 Mayer Brown. All rights reserved.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE Mayer Brown