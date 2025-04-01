Lightinthebox Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

SINGAPORE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB ) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a global specialty retailer focusing on proprietary apparel brands and design-driven collections tailored to evolving consumer preferences, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on LightInTheBox's investor relations website at and on the SEC's website at . Shareholders may receive a hard copy of LightInTheBox's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to [email protected] .

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a global specialty retail company, providing a diverse range of affordable lifestyle products directly to consumers worldwide since 2007. In 2024, the Company shifted its focus to apparel design and launched its first proprietary brand, Ador , to meet the growing global demand for accessible higher-end fashion. Ador specializes in designer-quality clothing for women aged 35-55 at competitive prices and operates design studios and sample shops in both the U.S. and China, including a boutique and design studio in Campbell, California. Additionally, LightInTheBox offers a comprehensive suite of services to e-commerce companies, including advertising, supply chain management, payment processing, order fulfillment, and shipping and delivery solutions.

For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Jenny Cai

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: [email protected]

Brandi Piacente

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED