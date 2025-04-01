Lightinthebox Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F
SINGAPORE, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB ) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a global specialty retailer focusing on proprietary apparel brands and design-driven collections tailored to evolving consumer preferences, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on LightInTheBox's investor relations website at and on the SEC's website at . Shareholders may receive a hard copy of LightInTheBox's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to [email protected] .
About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.
LightInTheBox is a global specialty retail company, providing a diverse range of affordable lifestyle products directly to consumers worldwide since 2007. In 2024, the Company shifted its focus to apparel design and launched its first proprietary brand, Ador , to meet the growing global demand for accessible higher-end fashion. Ador specializes in designer-quality clothing for women aged 35-55 at competitive prices and operates design studios and sample shops in both the U.S. and China, including a boutique and design studio in Campbell, California. Additionally, LightInTheBox offers a comprehensive suite of services to e-commerce companies, including advertising, supply chain management, payment processing, order fulfillment, and shipping and delivery solutions.
Investor Relations Contact
Investor Relations
LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.
Email: [email protected]
Jenny Cai
Piacente Financial Communications
Email: [email protected]
Brandi Piacente
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
Email: [email protected]
