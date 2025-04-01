Context Networks Selects Liveramp's Rampidtm To Deliver Secure, Data-Driven, Personalized Advertising To Casinos And Their Customers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RampID is a people-based identifier that enables privacy-conscious identity resolution, allowing advertisers to better understand and reach their target audiences across various platforms. By leveraging RampID, casino operators can enhance their advertising network's efficiency and effectiveness, delivering more accurate and relevant ad experiences to consumers while maintaining the highest standards of data privacy and security. The integration allows CPMN's AdServer to retrieve and send player email or phone data (pseudonymized) from a casino's loyalty system to the RampID API. LiveRamp then resolves these identifiers to a RampID profile, returning a wealth of targeting data to enrich bid requests for real-time ad placement.

Casinos can now leverage a true omnichannel advertising solution, bridging the gap between digital and on-premises.

Through this integrated solution, casinos can leverage:



Unified Customer Profiles – Enriching casino data with external consumer insights to build detailed customer profiles.

Personalized Marketing – Delivering tailored promotions and offers to guests based on their behaviors and preferences.

Cross-Device Targeting – Ensuring consistent, relevant ad delivery across mobile, desktop, and casino floor displays.

Improved Measurement & Attribution – Enhancing campaign performance tracking and optimizing ad spend. New Non-Gaming Revenue Streams – Expanding casinos' digital advertising capabilities to non-gaming brands, creating additional revenue opportunities.

Gaming revenue is subject to significant taxation, with states imposing levies that can exceed 30% of gross gaming revenue. By contrast, non-gaming revenue-such as advertising-provides a high-margin opportunity that is not subject to the same taxation levels.

Said Matt Olden, CEO of Context Networks, "Integrating LiveRamp's RampID into our platform allows us to deliver an unmatched level of targeting precision and effectiveness while ensuring the highest standards of security and privacy compliance. Casinos can now leverage a truly omnichannel advertising solution that bridges the gap between digital and on-premise engagement - something the industry has never seen before. By safeguarding guest data through LiveRamp's privacy-first approach, we're enabling casino operators to maximize ad revenue without compromising security."

Context Networks ensures that all data transactions comply with rigorous gaming regulatory requirements, including identity resolution methods that maintain customer anonymity while enabling targeted advertising. LiveRamp's RampID technology ensures that customer data remains pseudonymized, preventing unauthorized access and preserving compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and gaming commission regulations.

This announcement comes ahead of the 2025 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, where Context Networks will be available for meetings to discuss how this solution can drive higher advertising revenue, enhanced guest engagement, and regulatory-compliant identity resolution for gaming operators. Indian gaming has always been rooted in self-determination and forward-thinking leadership, and today's most innovative tribes are looking beyond traditional gaming to reimagine the player experience. By integrating RampID into Context Networks' CPMN platform, casinos can transform their digital and physical media spaces into dynamic, high-impact advertising environments-enabling real-time, personalized engagement with guests across every touchpoint. This innovation allows tribal operators to enhance loyalty programs, elevate the guest journey, and create new opportunities for brand partnerships, all while maintaining control over data and regulatory compliance.

Context Networks will roll out the integrated solution across 5 casinos within the next 12 months.

To book a product and solution demo visit Book Demo – Context Networks .

About Context Networks, Inc.

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that leverages private blockchain technology to deliver transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. Its flagship Contextual Promotions Media Network (CPMN) provides casino operators with advanced ad-serving capabilities, creating new revenue streams while enhancing guest engagement. The company's platform focuses on three key gaming segments: casino, lottery operators, and iGaming platforms. Context Networks is committed to driving innovation and creating value for its clients through advanced technology and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit .

