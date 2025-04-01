Cartesian Therapeutics To Participate In The 24Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chats is expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company's website at , where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company's lead asset, Descartes-08, is an mRNA CAR-T entering Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. A Phase 3 trial of Descartes-08 in patients with generalized myasthenia gravis has received written agreement from the FDA under the Special Protocol Assessment process. The Company's clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with multiple myeloma. For more information, please visit or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X , formerly known as Twitter.

Investor Contact

Megan LeDuc

Associate Director, Investor Relations

Media Contact

David Rosen

Argot Partners

