EVA LLC Appointed As TMI's Authorized Education Provider For Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan And Azerbaijan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EVA LLC has been appointed as the exclusive Authorized Education Provider (AEP) of the Talent Management Institute (TMI) for Georgia. As a Regional AEP, EVA will also operate in Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan - marking a strategic expansion of TMI's presence across these key markets. This appointment strengthens access to globally recognized talent management knowledge, frameworks, and credentials for HR and talent professionals across these dynamic markets.

With diverse economies and rapidly evolving business environments, the region is seeing increasing demand for sophisticated talent strategies. EVA LLC brings a distinctive edge to this landscape through its innovative approach to digital analysis in strategic personnel management-offering insights into individual capabilities and organizational processes to drive sustainable growth.

In an era of rapid technological and workforce transformation, organizations require agile, data-driven approaches to talent development. As a TMI Authorized Education Provider, EVA LLC is now positioned to equip HR professionals with the expertise and globally recognized certifications needed to meet these challenges and lead transformational change.

“EVA LLC's appointment as a TMI Authorized Education Provider (AEP) is a strategic milestone,” said Aariya Goel, Managing Director at Academik America .“It reinforces our mission to empower HR professionals across the region with future-ready tools and globally recognized certifications that elevate talent management as a strategic business function.”

“We are delighted to be appointed as TMI's Authorized Education Provider,” said Salome Argvliani, Founder of EVA LLC.“This partnership aligns with our mission to professionalize the HR industry in the region and inspire organizations to embrace modern technologies. By offering TMI's prestigious credentials, we aim to equip professionals with the capabilities needed to meet today's workforce challenges and drive meaningful impact.”

About EVA LLC

EVA LLC is a Georgia-based organization specializing in strategic HR management services, covering HC and OD strategy development, HC analytics and reporting according to international standards. Its unique platform enables clients in the HR industry to evaluate individuals and organizational processes with the goal of sustainable optimization and continuous improvement.

One of the main objectives of EVA is to support individuals' professional growth through training, workshops and team building activities which is conducted under the umbrella of training center UpGrade. UpGrade provides needs-based educational programs for HR professionals and organizations, as well as manages exam preparation training for different international certifications, including TMI certifications.

About TMI

Talent Management Institute (TMI) is a pioneer in talent management credentialing and is widely credited for its contribution to developing Talent Management into a profession of crucial significance for global industry and business. TMI offers the most powerful set of certifications for HR and Talent Management professionals, featuring the Talent Management Practitioner (TMPTM), Senior Talent Management Practitioner (STMPTM), and Global Talent Management Leader (GTMLTM). TMI programs are globally managed and distributed by Academik America . This responsibility consists of handling customer relationships, providing customer support, managing logistics, maintaining the partner network, and administering the programs.

About Academik America

Academik America is a global pioneer in revolutionizing education, with a footprint spanning over 90 countries and more than 50 cutting-edge programs. With 200+ organizations, we have empowered over 250,000 individuals, driving change at the forefront of learning. We collaborate with educators, students, and businesses to create lasting impacts that benefit all stakeholders.

Deeply rooted in the education industry, we continuously research and innovate to enhance the design, delivery, and management of education. Through strategic partnerships with renowned organizations and institutions, Academik America offers expertise, solutions, and initiatives that transcend cultural, geographic, and economic boundaries.

Driven by our commitment and expertise, we strive to make a tangible impact in education, contributing to a brighter future for students and educators worldwide.

