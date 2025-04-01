Schweppes International Limited Appoints New General Manager For The Caribbean

Elisa Doldron appointed General Manager Caribbean at Schweppes International Limited

Schweppes International Limited (SIL), part of Suntory Group, appoints Elisa Doldron as new General Manager Caribbean, effective 1 April 2025.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Schweppes International Limited (SIL), part of Suntory Beverage & Food Europe (SBFE) and managing the iconic brand Lucozade, announces the appointment of Elisa Doldron as new General Manager Caribbean, effective 1 April 2025. Based in the Trinidad and Tobago office, Elisa will report to Thierry Bazoche, General Manager Africa & Caribbean.With a successful career spanning over 25 years, Elisa Doldron has significant experience in the beverage and consumer goods industry. Prior to joining SIL, she worked at Nestlé in the Caribbean region for over 16 years, last serving as Regional Business Executive Officer at the MLT level, driving the company's business growth across different FMCG segments – from beverages and coffee to plant-based.Elisa Doldron joined SIL's Caribbean team in November 2023 as Head of Business Growth, leading business development and enabling our local team to build sustainable growth. She has demonstrated exceptional strategic vision, management skills and inspiring leadership.Her appointment at the helm of our Caribbean operations further testifies of successful female empowerment at SIL. Through her participation in Suntory's Women Leadership Accelerator programme, an intensive career and leadership development programme combining coaching, training, mentoring and networking, Elisa has been an adamant proponent of gender equality and equal opportunities for all in leadership roles.Elisa Doldron is married and has two sons. Next to her professional and personal commitments, she is a nutritional coach and easily shares her knowledge and passion about nutrition.Commenting on Elisa Doldron's appointment, Alina Nickolson Vera Rojas, COO of Schweppes International Limited and Head of Transformation SBFE, said:“We are delighted to welcome Elisa as our new General Manager for the Caribbean. Her extensive experience in the region and strong management skills make her a great fit for our team and to pursue our ambitions in those markets. Under her leadership, I am confident we will unlock new opportunities and further strengthen our foundation in the Caribbean.”Thierry Bazoche, General Manager Africa & Caribbean, shared: "The Caribbean has been a great success story for Suntory over the past years. We have been successfully answering local consumer needs for great quality and great brands. With the leadership of Elisa, we will continue to get closer to our consumers & partners, so that we can bring our beloved brands to new heights.”Reflecting on her appointment, Elisa Doldron, General Manager Caribbean, stated: "I am deeply honoured to be appointed as the first local General Manager for the Suntory Beverage and Food branch office in the Caribbean. This milestone is not just a proud achievement but a testament to the commitment of the organization towards gender equality in leadership roles. I am committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and enabling the continued success and growth of our company in this vibrant region. Together with our talented team, I look forward to building on our strong foundation and exploring new opportunities to delight our consumers and customers to make a positive impact in our communities."- end-Note to editors:About Schweppes International LimitedSchweppes International Limited (SIL), part of the Suntory Beverage & Food Europe Group (SBFE) is covering the license agreements of the group in Europe, the Caribbean and Africa. Its headquarters is in Amsterdam, Netherlands. SIL is operating across more than 50 markets over 5 continents, partnering with almost 100 customers deploying a broad portfolio of iconic soft drink brands. It is also the trademark owner of several brands, such as Orangina, Pulco and Schweppes*.*Owned and commercialized within SBFE respective territories.About Suntory Beverage & Food EuropeSuntory Beverage & Food Europe (SBFE) was established in 2014 and is one of five regional divisions of the Japan-based Suntory Group, one of the leading global drinks companies. We're proud to be part of a family-owned business with its inspiring 120-year heritage and we are guided by Shinjiro Torii's founding spirit. SBFE is made up of 3,800 passionate people working throughout Europe on hugely iconic brands including Schweppes*, Orangina, Lucozade, Ribena, La Casera, Oasis*, Pulco and MayTea with a commitment to producing great-tasting, healthier drinks. Everything we do flows from our vision of Growing for Good. Being in harmony with people and nature is at the heart of our business, and we're

