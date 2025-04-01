403
Evo Morales Breaks Away To Lead New Party Amid Bolivia’S Political Divide
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Evo Morales, Bolivia's former president and the country's first indigenous leader, has unveiled a new political party, "Evo Pueblo," as he prepares for the upcoming general elections on August 17, 2025.
This development follows his departure from the Movement for Socialism (MAS), a party he led for nearly three decades before losing its leadership to Grover García, an ally of current President Luis Arce.
Morales' move signals a deepening rift within Bolivia's leftist political sphere and sets the stage for a contentious election year. The announcement came during a three-day congress in Villa Tunari, Morales' political stronghold in Cochabamba.
Hundreds of supporters, including indigenous leaders and labor groups, gathered to approve the new party's name and colors-white, green, and blue-symbolizing its commitment to social change.
However, "Evo Pueblo" faces significant hurdles, including the legal requirement to register at least 109,500 members. This represents 1.5% of Bolivia's electorate.
Due to time constraints, Morales plans to run under the banner of Frente para la Victoria (FPV). This is a smaller party with no parliamentary representation.
Morales has outlined an ambitious platform focused on expanding social welfare programs. His proposals include implementing universal pensions for informal workers and strengthening Bolivia' Universal Health Insurance (SUS).
These initiatives aim to appeal to his traditional base among indigenous communities and rural workers. However, his candidacy faces legal challenges after Bolivia's Constitutional Tribunal ruled that no individual could serve more than two presidential terms.
A Deepening Political Divide in Bolivia
Morales had already served three terms from 2006 to 2019. The creation of "Evo Pueblo" follows Morales' fallout with President Arce, his former finance minister turned political rival.
Arce has consolidated control over MAS with the support of key social organizations, leaving Morales politically isolated. In response, Morales' supporters have staged mass resignations from MAS and formed alliances with smaller parties like FPV.
Morales remains a polarizing figure in Bolivian politics. While his tenure saw significant economic growth and indigenous empowerment, critics accuse him of authoritarianism and corruption.
As the August elections approach, Bolivia faces heightened political uncertainty. The rivalry between Morales and Arce underscores broader divisions within the country's leftist movement, raising questions about governance and stability in one of South America's most politically volatile nations.
