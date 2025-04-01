403
Mexican Business Confidence Plummets To Pandemic-Era Lows Amid Security, Reform Concerns
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Business confidence among Mexican entrepreneurs has plunged to levels last seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a nationwide survey by the Mexican Employers' Confederation (Coparmex), as security concerns and legal uncertainties choke investment appetite.
Only 38% of business leaders now view Mexico as favorable for investment, a 13-point drop from 2023 that mirrors 2020's economic paralysis. The findings reveal a system buckling under rising violence, stalled reforms, and global trade anxieties.
The survey captured responses from 1,812 business leaders across 71 regional chapters between October and December 2024. Nearly half reported direct exposure to crimes like extortion, robbery, or fraud this year, with one Sinaloa chapter documenting 283 business robberies in February alone-a historic high.
Telephone extortion targeted 70% of victims, while gangs demanded“protection” payments from 30%. Executives cite these threats alongside controversial judicial reforms as primary deterrents, with 56% blaming economic uncertainty and 51% pointing to political unpredictability.
Mexico's economy grew just 1.5% in 2024, down from 3.3% the previous year, as the OECD slashed its 2025 growth forecast to 1.2%. Analysts warn each percentage-point decline risks 200,000 jobs.
Foreign investors now withhold roughly $35 billion-equivalent to Mexico's annual FDI intake-due to concerns over energy policies and the 2026 USMCA trade pact review. Another $18 billion in critical energy infrastructure projects hangs in limbo.
Mexico's Struggle with Insecurity and Economic Uncertainty
Compounding these challenges, U.S. tariff threats under a potential Trump administration loom over supply chains. Coparmex President José Sierra stresses that insecurity costs Mexico 1.7% of GDP yearly, eroding competitiveness against rivals like Vietnam or India.
“Legal stability and physical safety aren't negotiable,” he said during the report's release.“Without both, capital flees.” Federal officials have scrambled to reassure firms, with Interior Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez pledging“full legal security” for investments.
Critics argue promises ring hollow as cartels infiltrate logistics routes and legal overhauls stall. Over 50% of businesses report delaying expansions, while 32% freeze hiring-a troubling signal for a nation needing 1.2 million new jobs annually.
The crisis exposes Mexico's paradox: nearshoring opportunities surge as firms exit Asia, yet domestic reforms lag. Auto and tech firms still eye Mexican factories, but withheld commitments suggest skepticism.
“Investors see potential but fear instability,” said economist Ángel García Lascurain.“Resolving this requires more than slogans.” As Coparmex urges urgent security partnerships and policy clarity, the clock ticks. With confidence at pandemic lows and rivals circling, Mexico's moment risks slipping away.
