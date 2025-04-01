Districts Affected By Left-Wing Extremism Reduced From 12 To 6, Claims Amit Shah Aims For 'Naxal-Mukt Bharat' By 2026

MENAFN - Live Mint) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that the number of districts impacted by Left-Wing Extremism has drastically gone down to six from 12 earlier. The Home Minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the measures to tackle Naxalism.

“Taking a giant stride towards building a Naxal-free Bharat, today our nation achieved a new milestone by significantly reducing the number of districts most affected by left-wing extremism to just six from 12. The Modi government is building a Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat with a ruthless approach to Naxalism and relentless efforts for all-pervasive development,” Amit Shah wrote on X.

| BJP chief JP Nadda hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'fighting Indian state' remark Which are the six Left-Wing Extremism-affected districts?

Total number of districts affected by Naxalism in the country was 38. Out of these districts, the number of most affected districts has reduced to six from 12, which includes four districts from Chhattisgarh - Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, and Sukma, West Singhbhum of Jharkhand and Gadchiroli of Maharashtr .

Similarly, out of the 38 affected districts, the number of Districts of Concern, where additional resources need to be intensively provided apart from the severely affected districts, has reduced from nine to six. These six districts are Alluri Sitarama Raju (Andhra Pradesh) , Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh), Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri (Odisha), and Bhadradri-Kothagudem (Telangana).

The Government of India provides financial assistance of ₹30 crore and ₹10 crore to the most affected districts and districts of concern respectively under a special scheme.

| Amit Shah says 2 more rebel groups sever Hurriyat ties: 'Under Modi govt...' Goal of a 'Naxal Mukt Bharat'

The Home Minister also reiterated the goal of PM Modi-led NDA government to eliminate Naxalism by next year.

“Bharat is determined to uproot Naxalis for good by 31st March 2026,” Amit Shah added.