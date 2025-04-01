Cell Sorting Market Size, Industry Demand, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Cell sorting is a laboratory technique used to separate and isolate specific types of cells from a heterogeneous population based on their physical or biological characteristics. This process allows researchers to analyze or manipulate specific cell subsets for various applications, such as cancer research, stem cell research, immunology, and drug discovery. Cell sorting can be done using several methods, including fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS), magnetic-activated cell sorting (MACS), and microfluidic-based techniques. These techniques are essential in advancing biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, and therapeutic developments, enabling more targeted and efficient approaches in personalized medicine.

Market Dynamics Government & private funding in cell-sorting product development drives the global market

Government and private sector investments are playing a crucial role in the development of next-generation cell-sorting technologies. These funding efforts are primarily aimed at enhancing high-throughput sorting capabilities and ensuring precise applications in critical fields such as clinical diagnostics and drug discovery.

For example, in August 2024, ThinkCyte, a leader in AI-powered cell sorting, secured $32 million in Series C funding, bringing its total funding to $91 million. This investment will enable the global expansion of its VisionSort platform, which is already widely used by biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions.

These advancements are driving market growth by improving the consistency and reliability of sorting complex cell populations, thereby boosting the demand for cell sorting technologies across various therapeutic and research applications.

Rising demand for single-cell analysis in precision medicine creates tremendous opportunities

The increasing focus on single-cell analysis in precision medicine is significantly boosting the growth of the cell sorting market. As research in fields like cancer, immunotherapy, and regenerative medicine progresses, the demand for high-throughput, precise cell-sorting technologies is becoming more critical.

For instance, in January 2025, researchers at K. N. Toosi University of Technology in Iran developed an innovative acoustofluidic system powered by standing surface acoustic waves (SSAW) that can recover 100% of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) with minimal energy consumption. This lab-on-chip platform not only enhances real-time cancer diagnostics but also holds immense potential for point-of-care applications.

These technological innovations create exciting opportunities for AI-driven and microfluidic-based sorting solutions in oncology and personalized medicine, further driving the demand for advanced sorting technologies and expanding market opportunities.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a dominant position in the global cell sorting market , driven by significant biotechnology and pharmaceutical research investments, alongside a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The region is home to several market leaders, making it a hub for cutting-edge innovations. Moreover, substantial funding from government entities like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and non-profit organizations has significantly propelled market growth. The high uptake of research and clinical trials, coupled with the increasing prevalence of diseases and demand for advanced diagnostic technologies, continues to drive the adoption of sophisticated cell sorting technologies across North America.

Key Highlights



The global cell sorting market size was valued at USD 269.16 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 295.61 million in 2025 to reach USD 507.27 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.03% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product, the global cell sorting market is segmented into cell sorters, reagents & consumables, and services. The cell sorters segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting, magnetic-activated cell sorting, MEMS – microfluidics, and others. The fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting segment is the largest revenue contributor.

Based on application, the global cell sorting market is segmented into research applications and clinical applications. The research applications segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into research institutions, medical schools & academic institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and hospitals & clinical testing laboratories. The research institutions segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

BDBio-Rad Laboratories Inc.DanaherSony Biotechnology Inc.Miltenyi BiotecOn-chip Biotechnologies Co. Ltd. CorporationUnion Biometrica Inc.Deepcell Inc.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.uFluidixBeckman Coulter Inc.Sysmex Europe SEBay Biosciences LLC. Recent Developments

In April 2024, BD introduced the BD FACSDiscover S8 Cell Sorter, a cutting-edge technology designed to enhance the precision and efficiency of cell-sorting. The BD FACSDiscover S8 integrates spectral flow cytometry with real-time imaging technology, enabling researchers to quickly isolate target cells based on their visual features with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Segmentation

By ProductCell SortersReagents & ConsumablesServicesBy TechnologyFluorescence-based Droplet Cell SortingMagnetic-activated Cell SortingMEMS – MicrofluidicsOthersBy ApplicationsResearch ApplicationsClinical ApplicationsBy End-UserResearch InstitutionsMedical Schools & Academic InstitutionsPharmaceutical & Biotechnology CompaniesHospitals & Clinical Testing LaboratoriesBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificCentral & South AmericaThe Middle East and Africa