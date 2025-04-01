IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Participation In Upcoming April 2025 Investor Relations Events
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA ), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in the upcoming investor relations events.
2025 RBCCM Ophthalmology Conference
Thursday, April 3rd, 2025 at 11:30 AM ET
Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer and Darrin Beaupre, Chief Medical Officer, hosted by Gregory Renza, M.D., Director and Senior Biotechnology Research Analyst
Stifel 2025 Virtual Targeted Oncology Forum
Tuesday, April 8th, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by hosted by Benjamin Burnett, Ph.D., Managing Director, Equity Analyst
A live audio webcast of the conference events, as permitted by the conference host, will be available under the "Investors/Events" section of the IDEAYA website at and/or through the conference host. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.
About IDEAYA Biosciences
IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's current and future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 18, 2025.
Investor and Media Contact
IDEAYA Biosciences
Andres Ruiz Briseno
Chief Accounting Officer
[email protected]
