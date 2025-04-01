Solink To Showcase Vision-Enabled Security And Operations Strategy At ISC West 2025

Platform Advancements will Enable Shift to Active Security



LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Solink ®, a leader in cloud-based video security and analytics, will showcase its vision-enabled security and operations strategy at ISC West. Customers are moving from passive to active security, and more teams are relying on the power of video to make decisions that impact both their top and bottom-line.

Security has traditionally been managed as a cost center – an insurance policy against bad things happening, a way of understanding what happened after the fact. But with advances in AI, physical security is undergoing a transformation.

"The future isn't just about reviewing incidents – it's about real-time intelligence and taking action before threats escalate," said Michael Matta, CEO of Solink. "Physical barriers and human guards will no longer be central to security practices. Solink is looking ahead to where security investments help businesses move from passive surveillance to real-time, active security – where cameras do more than record incidents; they help prevent them."

Cameras are the world's most powerful sensor, capable of providing businesses with visual insight into a wide range of security incidents and operational processes. Yet for most businesses, the vast potential of their cameras remains largely untapped. Solink helps businesses unlock the full value of their video, turning it into a powerful source of security and operational insight. Any camera connected to the Solink platform – regardless of brand will:



Improve operational efficiency by increasing conversion rates, monitoring merchandising compliance and customer wait times automatically, and highlighting top performing employees.

Detect risks before they escalate by identifying unusual activity, unauthorized access, or policy violations in real time.

Enhance loss prevention by flagging unusual transaction patterns, such as returns without a customer present. Reduce investigation time by instantly searching any camera's footage using AI-powered video analysis.

Solink is leading the industry toward a future where security and operations are proactive, intelligent, and automated, ensuring businesses can see more, know more, and act faster than ever before.

From passive security to actionable intelligence

Solink is accelerating the transition from passive video recording to actionable intelligence. Businesses can now move beyond incident review to real-time intervention, gaining greater control over security, compliance, and operations - without requiring additional manpower or costly hardware upgrades.

Looking ahead: From apps to AI agents

Solink is continuously advancing its platform, with the evolution set to include autonomous agents - intelligent AI systems that will monitor, analyze, and respond to events in real time. These AI-powered assistants will help security and operations teams focus on the most critical and high-impact work, reducing the need for manual review and response.

Solink at ISC West in Las Vegas

Solink is exhibiting at ISC West in Las Vegas, April 2-4, 2025. Visit booth 23009 to learn more about Solink's vision-enabled security and operations strategy.

About Solink

Solink is a cloud video security and analytics platform that transforms existing cameras, access controls, and operational technologies - such as POS and labor management - into powerful tools for security, loss prevention, and business intelligence. Trusted by leading brands across 30,000+ locations in more than 50 countries, Solink has built a reputation as a trusted partner that will go above and beyond to help customers succeed. Learn more at .

SOURCE Solink

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED