Boliden Receives All Regulatory Approvals For The Acquisition Of Somincor (Neves-Corvo) And Zinkgruvan


2025-04-01 06:16:21
STOCKHOLM, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU Commission has approved Boliden's acquisition of the mines Somincor-Sociedade Mineira de Neves-Corvo, S.A. ("Neves-Corvo") in Portugal and Zinkgruvan Mining Aktiebolag ("Zinkgruvan") in Sweden. Through the approval, Boliden has received all necessary regulatory approvals to complete the transaction. The regulatory approvals now received include merger control approval by the EU Commission, approval by the Swedish Inspectorate of Strategic Products under the Swedish FDI Act, the change of control approval under the Neves-Corvo Portuguese Concession Contract and the Fundamental Permits Approval.

The acquisition was made public on December 9, 2024, and is expected to be completed in the coming weeks, following the satisfaction of the remaining conditions to closing.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson
Director Group Communications
+46 70 453 65 88
[email protected]

SOURCE Boliden

