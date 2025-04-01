Scope Technologies Strengthens Redundancy, Capacity, And Performance Of QSE System

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF ) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant infrastructure upgrades to the QSE platform, focused on enhancing system Redundancy , expanding Capacity , and optimizing Performance . These upgrades come in response to increased demand from both enterprise tenants and retail users, as well as in preparation for the launch of the QSE Mobile App announced earlier this month.

Scope has recently signed multiple strategic partnership agreements and is now onboarding additional clients onto the QSE platform. In parallel, growing interest from personal consumers for QSE's encrypted, quantum-resilient cloud storage has led to an increase in user activity and overall system usage.

To support this growth, Scope has proactively invested in expanding its infrastructure. Internal benchmarks now indicate the QSE system is capable of processing millions of secure, encrypted messages per second , placing its processing capability in the same league as large-scale communication platforms - but with true round-trip quantum-resistant encryption built in.

"The improvements we've made to system performance and reliability ensure that QSE can scale rapidly and securely," said Sean Prescott, Founder of Scope Technologies . "Whether for encrypted messaging, file storage, or enterprise data workflows, QSE is built to handle modern and future demands-with quantum resilience and distributed redundancy at the core of every transaction."

With these upgrades in place, Scope is well-positioned to handle the influx of activity expected with the public launch of the QSE Mobile App and ongoing enterprise whitelabel deployments.

For more information on how QSE's quantum security solutions visit or contact [email protected]

About Scope Technologies Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its flagship brands, QSE Group and GEM AI, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and neural networks, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

LinkedIn: scope-technologies-corp

Facebook: Scope Technologies Corp

Twitter: @ScopeTechCorp