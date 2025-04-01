Verano Expands Connecticut Footprint With Opening Of Zen Leaf Ashford, Company’S Sixth Retail Location And Closest Cannabis Dispensary1 To University Of Connecticut

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Zen Leaf Ashford will feature exclusive 20% everyday“Higher Education” UConn student discount and celebrate Husky wins with special deals for victories in multiple sports



Zen Leaf Ashford, located at 55 Nott Hwy , is the closest dispensary to the University of Connecticut's main campus in Storrs, situated less than a 10-minute drive from the legendary institution's 33,500 students2 Verano's active operations span 13 states, comprised of 154 dispensaries and 15 cultivation and processing facilities with more than 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity

CHICAGO, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the“Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the grand opening of Zen Leaf Ashford on Friday, April 4th, elevating the Company's retail footprint to six Connecticut locations and 154 dispensaries nationwide. Zen Leaf Ashford, located at 55 Nott Hwy, will be open from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Zen Leaf Ashford will kick off the weekend-long celebration with a Friday morning ribbon cutting with the local Chamber of Commerce, and Friday through Sunday, will feature grand opening doorbuster deals and discounts, food trucks, DJs spinning tunes, giveaways from CTPharma, and other popups. Additionally, the Company will host an onsite job fair with the opportunity for on-the-spot interviews throughout the weekend.

Situated in Windham County, Zen Leaf is Ashford's first cannabis outlet and closest dispensary to the iconic University of Connecticut in Storrs, providing Husky faithful with a convenient location just minutes away from campus. Although Verano has a standing 10% off student deal nationally, Zen Leaf Ashford is upping the ante with a UConn-exclusive 20%“Higher Education” student promotion, and as a nod to the Huskies' legendary sports prowess, Zen Leaf will celebrate men's/women's Husky Soccer, Football, Basketball, Softball and Baseball victories throughout each season with“UConn Wins, You Win” specials for all customers. Additionally, Zen Leaf Ashford will also offer everyday specials available at all Connecticut Zen Leaf locations, including the state's leading 22% off discount for Veterans, 20% off“Medical Monday” deals for medical patients, and up to 20% off the first three orders after downloading the Zen Leaf mobile app .

Along with grand opening celebrations, as part of the Company's ongoing commitment to support local communities across Connecticut, Verano is proud to dedicate funds benefitting the following local area organizations:



Windham Covenant Soup Kitchen, a local non-profit dedicated to assisting Windham residents experiencing food insecurity and limited access to essential services, which will provide over 6,700 meals for those in need. Windham Area Interfaith Ministry, an organization that provides various supportive services for area residents, including emergency assistance.

“We're thrilled to welcome new patients, guests and team members to Zen Leaf as we plant our roots in Ashford, and look forward to cheering on the Huskies with exclusive UConn student deals and special discounts that celebrate team wins while continuing our legacy of support for local community organizations across Connecticut,” said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Zen Leaf Ashford adds another convenient outlet for Connecticut cannabis consumers that complements existing Zen Leaf locations in Meriden, Naugatuck, Newington, Norwich and Waterbury. Verano's operations in Connecticut also include the 217,000 square foot state-of-the-art CTPharma cultivation and processing facility in Rocky Hill, where the Company produces a variety of CTPharmaTM branded products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and topicals; SavvyTM flower and vapes; On the RocksTM Live Rosin edibles; and EncoreTM Edibles gummies and chocolates.

For additional convenience and accessibility, patients can choose to order ahead at ZenLeafDispensaries.com for express in-store pickup. More information is available on the Company's Investor website , and product images, logos and b-roll footage are available for download in Verano's Media Kit (credit“courtesy of Verano”).

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry's leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen LeafTM and MÜVTM dispensary banners, including Cabbage ClubTM, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including VeranoTM, (the) EssenceTM, MÜVTM, SavvyTM, BITSTM, EncoreTM, and AvexiaTM. Verano's active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at .

