Mexican Peso Wavers Near 20.50 As Trade Tensions, Rate Uncertainty Rattle Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Market data and analyst reports revealed the Mexican peso traded at 20.50 against the U.S. dollar early Tuesday, inching upward after a volatile session shaped by U.S. tariff threats and Mexico's deepening monetary policy divide.
The currency slipped 0.21% overnight, testing a two-week low as investors braced for fresh trade rhetoric and a looming U.S. jobs report. Renewed calls from former U.S. President Donald Trump to impose 25% tariffs on Mexican auto exports rattled markets overnight.
Traders noted rushed hedging by export firms, which account for a third of Mexico's $590 billion annual economy.“Markets are pricing in a 30% chance tariffs materialize by mid-April,” said a New York-based strategist, citing options activity.
Mexico's central bank added pressure by signaling potential rate cuts despite inflation lingering above its 3% target. Banxico's March meeting minutes showed two governors pushing for a 50-basis-point rate reduction to 9.0%, arguing high borrowing costs stifle growth.
Others urged holding rates to stabilize the peso , now down 23% year-on-year. The split leaves Mexico's yield advantage over the U.S. intact but fragile, with analysts warning abrupt cuts could spark capital flight.
The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF bled $58 million Monday, extending its worst quarterly outflow since 2020. Pension funds pared exposure as Mexico's 2025 GDP forecast dipped to 1.2%, lagging regional peers.
“Investors see double risk-U.S. protectionism and domestic stagnation,” said a Citibanamex trader, noting $320 million in corporate dollar bids during Asian hours.
Mexican Peso Faces Pressure as Dollar Strengthens
Technical charts hinted at further dollar gains, with USD/MXN breaking past the 20.30 resistance last week. The 100-day moving average now looms at 20.60, a level Deutsche Bank called“pivotal for momentum.”
Overnight volatility ticked up to 12.1% as hedge funds boosted bearish peso positions. Crude oil's 3% weekly slide to $78 a barrel dimmed sentiment, historically correlating with peso weakness.
Each $10 drop in oil trims Mexico's export revenue by $2.7 billion, complicating fiscal plans. Meanwhile, the Fed's“higher-for-longer” rate stance widened the U.S.-Mexico yield gap, though carry trades face pressure if Banxico blinks.
Market focus now shifts to Washington's April 2 tariff deadline and U.S. payrolls data Friday. A breach of 20.60 could invite speculators targeting 21.00, while a dovish Fed tilt might revive the peso's carry appeal. With Mexico's rate decision due April 11, traders brace for a week that could redefine the peso's trajectory.
