Chilean Peso Slips To 951.47 Amid Copper Retreat And Dollar Resurgence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso opened April at 951.47 per U.S. dollar, extending a 0.05% overnight decline as global markets reacted to shifting commodity prices and quarter-end repositioning.
Traders reported moderate volatility during Asian hours, with the currency weakening further after Monday's 1.83% drop-its steepest single-day loss in three weeks.
The retreat marks a reversal from mid-March highs below 920, when copper prices and dollar weakness had buoyed Latin America's top copper exporter. Copper futures hovered near $4.25 per pound Tuesday, down 3% from March peaks that followed supply concerns in major mines.
Analysts cite this pullback as a key pressure point for the peso , which traditionally mirrors the red metal's fortunes.“Copper's rally stalled just as dollar momentum returned,” noted one Santiago-based strategist, referencing the U.S. currency's 1.2% monthly gain against emerging market peers.
The peso's slide accelerated Monday as quarter-end adjustments compounded selling pressure, pushing daily USD/CLP volumes to $780 million-12% above the 20-day average.
Technical charts show the dollar breaking past critical resistance at 950, a level last seen in early February. Momentum indicators suggest near-term bullishness, though the 951-955 range could face tests as European traders digest fresh U.S. jobs data.
Emerging Market Shifts and Chile's Economic Landscape
Meanwhile, institutional investors recalibrate portfolios after withdrawing $10.37 billion from emerging market funds in mid-March. While flows stabilized last week, ETF activity reflects caution toward commodities-exposed currencies despite Chile's improved political stability.
Central bank policies magnify the dynamic. The Federal Reserve's delayed rate cut timeline contrasts with Chile's steady 5% benchmark rate, maintained since January to balance inflation control and growth.
Traders await Thursday's Chilean CPI report for clues on monetary shifts.“The peso's fundamentals remain sound,” argued a Banco Santander economist,“but global factors currently drive sentiment.”
Copper's 7% year-to-date gain still underpins optimism. Production hiccups at Chilean mines and stronger Chinese factory data could renew support, yet traders warn April's seasonal volatility may test the 955 resistance.
For now, markets watch whether copper reclaims $4.30 and if U.S. data softens the dollar's resolve-a dual narrative shaping Latin America's most watched currency pair.
