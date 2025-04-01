Antennas Global Market Report 2025 - Smart And Fractal Antennas Driving 7.8% CAGR Growth In Global Antennas Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$23.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$34.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of the Report Market Summary Technological Advances and Applications Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Future Trends and Developments Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Antenna Technology Overview Future of the Antenna Industry Analysis of Porter's Five Forces Model Value Chain Analysis R&D Suppliers of Raw Materials Systems Integrators Suppliers and Distributors End Users
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Takeaways Market Dynamics Snapshot Market Drivers
- Growth of Wireless Communications Miniaturization of Antennas Advances in Massive Multiple input Multiple output Technology (mMIMO)
- Potential for AI-Driven Antennas Growth in Satellite Internet Metamaterials Enhancing Antenna Designs
- Trade Wars and Tech Wars Signal Interference and Quality Challenges
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies Antenna Information Sensor Units mmWave Antenna Technology Nano-Antenna Patent Analysis Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Breakdown, by Type
- Takeaways Smart Antenna High-Gain Reflector Antenna Fractal Antennas Patch, Miniature, Embedded and Other Low-power Antennas Flat Panel/Short-Range Antennas Medium-Gain Antenna
- TV/Radio Infrastructure and User Equipment Defense and Surveillance Devices and Systems Residential/Industrial/Commercial Properties and User Devices Wireless Telecommunications Infrastructure Computing Devices and Systems Mobile Phones Satellite Communications Infrastructure Telematics Medical Devices and Systems Aviation
- The Americas Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Leading Companies in the Antenna Market
- Huawei Technologies CommScope Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Company Profiles
- A.H. Systems Inc. Airgain Amphenol Corp. Antenna Products Corp. ATCI Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd. Commscope Holding Co. Inc. First RF Corp. Fractal Antenna Systems Inc. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Huber+Suhner Mobi Antenna Technologies (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. Semtech Corp. (Formerly Sierra Wireless) TE Connectivity Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
