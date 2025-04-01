U.S. Retail Market Research Report 2025 - Consumer Trends, Channels, And Leading Retailers - China-Affiliated Competitors Reset The Landscape For Retail E-Commerce In The U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail in the US" report has been added tooffering.In September 2024, the US Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds rate for the first time since March 2020, signalling a near end to the inflationary macroeconomy. While inflation showed signs of abating, grocery prices remained on average about 25% higher than 2019 levels, according to the US Department of Agriculture's all-food Consumer Price index, published in February 2024.offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.Retail E-Commerce, Retail Offline.Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Retail in 2024: The big picture

Exceptionally high grocery prices in 2024 enter the political arena

China-affiliated competitors reset the landscape for retail e-commerce in the US What next for retail?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT



Informal retail

Opening hours for physical retail

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2024

Seasonality

Christmas

Back to School

Prime Day/Christmas in July Mother's Day

