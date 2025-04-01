U.S. Retail Market Research Report 2025 - Consumer Trends, Channels, And Leading Retailers - China-Affiliated Competitors Reset The Landscape For Retail E-Commerce In The U.S.
In September 2024, the US Federal Reserve lowered the federal funds rate for the first time since March 2020, signalling a near end to the inflationary macroeconomy. While inflation showed signs of abating, grocery prices remained on average about 25% higher than 2019 levels, according to the US Department of Agriculture's all-food Consumer Price index, published in February 2024.
Retail in USA offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Retail E-Commerce, Retail Offline.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Retail in 2024: The big picture Exceptionally high grocery prices in 2024 enter the political arena China-affiliated competitors reset the landscape for retail e-commerce in the US What next for retail?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
- Informal retail Opening hours for physical retail Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2024 Seasonality Christmas Back to School Prime Day/Christmas in July Mother's Day
MARKET DATA
- Table 1 Sales in Retail by Retail Offline vs Retail E-Commerce: Value 2019-2024 Table 2 Sales in Retail by Retail Offline vs Retail E-Commerce: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 3 Sales in Retail Offline by Channel: Value 2019-2024 Table 4 Sales in Retail Offline by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 5 Retail Offline Outlets by Channel: Units 2019-2024 Table 6 Retail Offline Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2019-2024 Table 7 Sales in Retail E-Commerce by Product: Value 2019-2024 Table 8 Sales in Retail E-Commerce by Product: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 9 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 10 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 11 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2019-2024 Table 12 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 13 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2019-2024 Table 14 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2019-2024 Table 15 Non-Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 16 Non-Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 17 Sales in Non-Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2019-2024 Table 18 Sales in Non-Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 19 Non-Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2019-2024 Table 20 Non-Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2019-2024 Table 21 Retail GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 22 Retail GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 23 Retail Offline GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 24 Retail Offline GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 25 Retail Offline LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 26 Retail E-Commerce GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 27 Retail E-Commerce GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 28 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 29 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 30 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 31 Non-Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 32 Non-Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 33 Non-Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 34 Forecast Sales in Retail by Retail Offline vs Retail E-Commerce: Value 2024-2029 Table 35 Forecast Sales in Retail by Retail Offline vs Retail E-Commerce: % Value Growth 2024-2029 Table 36 Forecast Sales in Retail Offline by Channel: Value 2024-2029 Table 37 Forecast Sales in Retail Offline by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029 Table 38 Forecast Retail Offline Outlets by Channel: Units 2024-2029 Table 39 Forecast Retail Offline Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2024-2029 Table 40 Forecast Sales in Retail E-Commerce by Product: Value 2024-2029 Table 41 Forecast Sales in Retail E-Commerce by Product: % Value Growth 2024-2029 Table 42 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 43 Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029 Table 44 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2024-2029 Table 45 Forecast Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029 Table 46 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2024-2029 Table 47 Forecast Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2024-2029 Table 48 Non-Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 49 Non-Grocery Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029 Table 50 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2024-2029 Table 51 Forecast Sales in Non-Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029 Table 52 Forecast Non-Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2024-2029 Table 53 Forecast Non-Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2024-2029
CONVENIENCE RETAILERS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Inflationary effects challenge convenience retailers in 2024 Consolidation continues across convenience retailers Building brand awareness with innovative prepared foods continues in 2024
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Low value growth forecast for convenience retailers Retail media networks set to expand in the forecast period Amazon Go will lead growth in cashierless technology
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 54 Convenience Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 55 Convenience Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 56 Sales in Convenience Retailers by Channel: Value 2019-2024 Table 57 Sales in Convenience Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 58 Convenience Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 59 Convenience Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 60 Convenience Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 61 Convenience Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 62 Convenience Retailers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029 Table 63 Forecast Sales in Convenience Retailers by Channel: Value 2024-2029 Table 64 Forecast Sales in Convenience Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029
DISCOUNTERS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Discounters benefits from inflationary pressures in 2024 Aldi continues to dominate discounters in 2024, followed by Grocery Outlet Acquisitions by the leaders in discounters continue
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth set to continue for discounters over the forecast period, but with challenges Private label will present both opportunities and challenges over the forecast period Partnerships with technology providers will help discounters bolster their value proposition
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 65 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 66 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 67 Discounters GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 68 Discounters GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 69 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 70 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 71 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029
HYPERMARKETS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth slows for hypermarkets in 2024, due to stronger competition Hypermarkets continues to be dominated by Walmart Walmart completes its acquisition of Vizio Media
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Offline retail growth for hypermarkets set to be limited by the competition Grocery will remain critical to the performance of hypermarkets over the forecast period Private label investment likely to continue
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 72 Hypermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 73 Hypermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 74 Hypermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 75 Hypermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 76 Hypermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 77 Hypermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 78 Hypermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029
SUPERMARKETS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Supermarkets are thinking small to grow the channel Albertsons moves to terminate its proposed acquisition by Kroger "Grocery store tourism" trending in 2024
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Maturity in supermarkets will lead to more consolidation and price pressure Supermarkets will benefit from advances in retail media technology Amazon Fresh and Amazon Grocery may reshape supermarkets
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 79 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 80 Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 81 Supermarkets GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 82 Supermarkets GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 83 Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 84 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 85 Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029
SMALL LOCAL GROCERS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Low margins, high inflation, and grocery giants pose a problem for small local grocers Dwindling outlet count exacerbates concerns about food deserts State and local communities find creative solutions to retain small local grocers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Challenging outlook ahead for small local grocers Growth of small-format stores from grocery chains may impact small local grocers Convenience trend poses difficulties for specialist stores
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 86 Small Local Grocers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 87 Small Local Grocers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 88 Small Local Grocers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 89 Small Local Grocers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 90 Small Local Grocers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 91 Small Local Grocers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 92 Small Local Grocers Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029
GENERAL MERCHANDISE STORES IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Bleak future for department stores sparks limited innovation Variety stores misses the ball in 2024, seeing only modest growth Department stores toy with boutique formats as iconic brands struggle
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Bleak outlook for department stores Dollar stores will have to raise their prices again amidst stiff online competition Outlet cannibalism threatens variety stores, while soaring rents pressure department stores
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 93 General Merchandise Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 94 General Merchandise Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 95 Sales in General Merchandise Stores by Channel: Value 2019-2024 Table 96 Sales in General Merchandise Stores by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 97 General Merchandise Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 98 General Merchandise Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 99 General Merchandise Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 100 General Merchandise Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 101 General Merchandise Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029 Table 102 Forecast Sales in General Merchandise Stores by Channel: Value 2024-2029 Table 103 Forecast Sales in General Merchandise Stores by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029
APPAREL AND FOOTWEAR SPECIALISTS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Discount models drive growth for apparel and footwear specialists Dismal year for bricks-and-mortar fast fashion as Shein continues its rise Real estate struggles, and the rising threat of theft
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- American Eagle fights back against dupe culture US tariffs on Chinese imports encourage shifts in global supply chain Further consolidation as Catalyst Brands is formed from struggling retailers
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 104 Apparel and Footwear Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 105 Apparel and Footwear Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 106 Apparel and Footwear Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 107 Apparel and Footwear Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 108 Apparel and Footwear Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 109 Apparel and Footwear Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 110 Apparel and Footwear Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029
APPLIANCES AND ELECTRONICS SPECIALISTS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Inflation, housing slump, and online shift weigh on sales Conn's says goodbye, and other retailers fear the same fate Refurbished tech brand Back Market pushes to redefine consumer sentiment
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Continued struggle for appliances and electronics specialists Best Buy to launch a third-party marketplace to contend with Amazon Concerns about tariffs will reimagine the supply chain for appliances and electronics specialists
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 111 Appliances and Electronics Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 112 Appliances and Electronics Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 113 Appliances and Electronics Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 114 Appliances and Electronics Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 115 Appliances and Electronics Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 116 Appliances and Electronics Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 117 Appliances and Electronics Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029
HEALTH AND BEAUTY SPECIALISTS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Sephora's rise, Ulta's stagnation, and the power of the lipstick effect Pharmacies endures a bleak year in 2024, with no respite in sight Pharmacies continues to see disruption
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Shop-in-shop expansion and online disruption
The uncertain future of pharmacies in the US
- Growing importance of beauty loyalty programmes
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 118 Health and Beauty Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 119 Health and Beauty Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 120 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialists by Channel: Value 2019-2024 Table 121 Sales in Health and Beauty Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 122 Health and Beauty Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 123 Health and Beauty Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 124 Health and Beauty Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 125 Health and Beauty Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 126 Health and Beauty Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029 Table 127 Forecast Sales in Health and Beauty Specialists by Channel: Value 2024-2029 Table 128 Forecast Sales in Health and Beauty Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029
HOME PRODUCTS SPECIALISTS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Declining sales amidst housing slump and replacement cycle Declining sales, retail bankruptcies, and the growth of budget brands for homewares and home furnishing stores Consolidation, restructuring, and shifts for home improvement and gardening stores
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- The struggles of home products specialists may not be over Consumer behaviour pushes a shift towards small independent pet shops and superstores New presidential administration will have a major impact on home furnishings
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 129 Home Products Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024 Table 130 Home Products Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024 Table 131 Sales in Home Products Specialists by Channel: Value 2019-2024 Table 132 Sales in Home Products Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 133 Home Products Specialists GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 134 Home Products Specialists GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 135 Home Products Specialists LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2021-2024 Table 136 Home Products Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2024-2029 Table 137 Home Products Specialists Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2024-2029 Table 138 Forecast Sales in Home Products Specialists by Channel: Value 2024-2029 Table 139 Forecast Sales in Home Products Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029
DIRECT SELLING IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Another year of declining sales for direct selling in 2024 Bankruptcy and business closures mark direct selling in 2024 Neora experiences a landmark win against the US Federal Trade Commission
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Direct selling set to maintain its declining trend over the forecast period Weight loss drugs will disrupt the direct selling channel New forms of social commerce present both opportunities and competition
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 140 Direct Selling by Product: Value 2019-2024 Table 141 Direct Selling by Product: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 142 Direct Selling GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 143 Direct Selling GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 144 Direct Selling Forecasts by Product: Value 2024-2029 Table 145 Direct Selling Forecasts by Product: % Value Growth 2024-2029
VENDING IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth in vending holds steady in 2024 Innovation in airport retail apps and social media show promise for vending Smart vending technology can reduce shrinkage
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Vending will benefit from changes in how consumers shop Ulta and SOS team up to dispense beauty products using smart technology Food offers growth opportunities in vending
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 146 Vending by Product: Value 2019-2024 Table 147 Vending by Product: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 148 Vending GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 149 Vending GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 150 Vending Forecasts by Product: Value 2024-2029 Table 151 Vending Forecasts by Product: % Value Growth 2024-2029
RETAIL E-COMMERCE IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth for retail e-commerce stays solid in 2024 Amazon faces strong competition from China-affiliated rivals Third-party marketplaces pick up momentum in 2024
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Social commerce and third-party marketplaces key to growth for retail e-commerce Social media will influence search and discovery innovation "De minimis" threshold likely to be lowered or cancelled under Trump administration
CHANNEL DATA
- Table 152 Retail E-Commerce by Channel: Value 2019-2024 Table 153 Retail E-Commerce by Channel: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 154 Retail E-Commerce by Product: Value 2019-2024 Table 155 Retail E-Commerce by Product: % Value Growth 2019-2024 Table 156 Retail E-Commerce GBO Company Shares: % Value 2020-2024 Table 157 Retail E-Commerce GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2021-2024 Table 158 Forecast Retail E-Commerce by Channel: Value 2024-2029 Table 159 Forecast Retail E-Commerce by Channel: % Value Growth 2024-2029 Table 160 Forecast Retail E-Commerce by Product: Value 2024-2029 Table 161 Forecast Retail E-Commerce by Product: % Value Growth 2024-2029
