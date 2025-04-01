(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clermont-Ferrand, April 1, 2025
COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN
Standard & Poor's upgrades Michelin's Long-Term rating by one notch to 'A', with a Stable outlook
On March 31, 2025, Standard & Poor's has upgraded Michelin's (Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin and its main financial subsidiaries) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) rating from 'A-' to 'A', with a Stable outlook.
The agency“anticipates that Michelin will continue to maintain a very strong balance sheet in 2025 and 2026, supported by strong and resilient profitability and solid free operating cash flow” and that“Michelin's credit metrics would likely remain resilient in a scenario of prolonged tariff implementation” thanks to it“relatively high degree of local production in the U.S. (...), as well as its track record of passing through higher costs”.
Standard & Poor's announcement comes after the recent upgrades of Long-Term ratings by Fitch (from 'A-' to 'A' with a Stable outlook, in February 2025) and by Moody's (from 'A3' to 'A2' with a Stable outlook in July 2024 – unsolicited rating), and the initial rating by Scope Ratings ('A' with a Stable outlook, in July 2024).
Contact details
| Investor Relations
...
Guillaume Jullienne
...
Flavien Huet
...
Benjamin Marcus
...
| Media Relations
+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22
...
Individual Shareholders
+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05
Muriel Combris-Battut
...
Elisabete Antunes
...
Attachment
20250401_PR_Michelin Credit Rating S&P
MENAFN01042025004107003653ID1109377221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment