High Noon Judo Shines At 2025 USA Judo Youth Nationals In Salt Lake City

The High Noon team at the 2025 Youth Nationals

High Noon Judo athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the 2025 USA Judo Youth National Championships held this past weekend in Salt Lake City.

High Noon Judo athletes delivered an outstanding performance at the 2025 USA Judo Youth National Championships held this past weekend in Salt Lake City. The two-day event, which drew nearly 650 of the nation's top judoka (ages 5–20) from 104 clubs across 34 states, saw High Noon Judo capture five gold medals, one silver, and two bronze across multiple divisions. This haul propelled High Noon to a top-10 finish ( 9th place overall ) in the team standings, underlining the club's status as one of the country's best academies. Several High Noon team members won national titles in their respective weight classes and age categories – achievements that also earned two athletes coveted berths on USA Judo's Cadet and Junior Pan American Championship teams.Leading the charge was Rhadi Ferguson Jr., who went a perfect 9-0 to claim three national titles in one weekend. Ferguson Jr. dominated the Cadet (U18) +70 kg, IJF-Junior (U21) +78 kg, and IJF-Junior Open divisions, showcasing remarkable endurance and skill. Her run included a victory over a current Cadet World Team member, affirming her place among the elite in her age group. By winning both the Cadet and Junior heavyweight categories, Ferguson Jr. secured spots on Team USA for the upcoming Cadet and Junior Pan American Championships. The 17-year-old standout, a fellow in the MASTERs program, is widely regarded as an Olympic hopeful for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, and her performance in Salt Lake City reinforced those expectations.Another dual medalist for High Noon was Chloe Williams, who earned silver in Cadet (U18) 70 kg and gold in IJF-Junior (U21) 70 kg. Williams' junior title came after a thrilling best-of-three showdown against the world's No. 5-ranked judoka in her weight class – a series in which Williams prevailed two matches to one. By capturing the Junior 70 kg crown, Williams joins Ferguson Jr. in qualifying for both the Cadet and Junior Pan Am teams. Williams is also a MASTERs program fellow and is viewed as a strong prospect for the 2028 Olympic cycle, bolstered by her national podium-topping performance and international experience to date.High Noon Judo's success extended to the IJF-Junior heavyweight ranks as well. Rufus Ferguson returned to competition after a multi-year hiatus to take silver in the IJF-Junior 100+ kg division and then went on to win gold in the IJF-Junior Open weight category. Ferguson's resurgence was one of the feel-good stories of the tournament. As a fellow of the MASTERs initiative and a 2028 Olympic hopeful himself, Rufus Ferguson's podium finishes exemplified dedication and brought valuable leadership to the young High Noon squad.In the younger age categories, two rising talents from High Noon made their mark with bronze medals. Viktoria Evdokimov, in her nationals debut in the Juvenile (U15) 53 kg division, earned bronze after an impressive run. Notably, Evdokimov was the only competitor to defeat the eventual gold medalist in her double-elimination bracket – a testament to her potential – with her only losses coming at the hands of the gold and silver medalists. Landon Williams also claimed bronze in Juvenile (U15) +64 kg (heavyweight) after a strong performance. Williams provided one of the tournament's most dramatic moments when he pulled off a come-from-behind victory in the quarter-finals with just one second left on the clock, electrifying the crowd and exemplifying High Noon's fighting spirit.High Noon Judo was also proudly represented in the Intermediate and other Juvenile divisions. Eloise Painter showed her versatility by competing in two categories – the Intermediate (U13) 34 kg and 38 kg divisions – gaining valuable experience against the nation's best young judoka. Knox Williams battled in the deep Juvenile (U15) 58 kg bracket and displayed grit in each of his matches. While neither Painter nor Knox Williams reached the podium this time, their tenacity and growth throughout the competition were evident.“For our younger athletes, just stepping onto the national stage and facing top-level opponents will pay dividends in their development,” noted the coaching staff, emphasizing that the experience they gained in Utah is as important as any medal.“I am extremely proud of our team's performance and growth,” said Dr. Christopher Round, Head Coach of High Noon Judo.“Every one of our athletes-from those who won multiple titles to those experiencing new divisions for the first time-showed heart, skill, and improvement. This kind of national-level exposure is invaluable for their development. It pushes them out of their comfort zone and prepares them for the international stage. Our success in Salt Lake City is a testament to their hard work and the supportive culture we've built at High Noon. We're coming home with champions, Pan Am team qualifiers, and, most importantly, a group of athletes hungry to reach the next level on their road to 2028.”About High Noon JudoHigh Noon Judo is a premier judo academy based in Virginia, dedicated to fostering excellence on the mat and positive change in the community. Led by Head Coach Dr. Christopher Round – an accomplished coach and martial artist – the club has quickly grown into one of the top competitive judo programs in the United States. Also coached by 2004 Olympian Dr. Rhadi Ferguson and partnered with Tampa Judo, in 2024, High Noon Judo won the overall team title at the USA Judo Senior National Championships, a remarkable feat for a program founded just two years prior. The academy prides itself on combining elite competitive training with a supportive, inclusive environment that cultivates personal growth and camaraderie. Many of High Noon's athletes are part of the MASTERs fellowship, reflecting the club's mission to develop world-class judoka who are also leaders off the mat. High Noon Judo's comprehensive approach positions its athletes for success at the national and international levels, with an eye toward future Olympic Games. The MASTERs program is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit initiative co-founded by Dr. Christopher Round that uses martial arts as a vehicle for social transformation, equity, and rights.

