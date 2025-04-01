West Red Lake Gold Intersects 23.81 G/T Au Over 5.4M, 30.16 G/T Au Over 4.3M And 12.43 G/T Au Over 10.5M At Austin – Madsen Mine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or“WRLG” or the“Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade Austin Zone . The Austin Zone currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 914,200 ounces (“oz”) grading 6.9 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) , with an additional Inferred resource of 104,900 oz grading 6.5 g/t Au . The purpose of this drilling was definition and expansion within priority areas of Austin to continue building an inventory of high-confidence ounces to support the restart of production at the Madsen mine, which is expected to commence in 2025. The Company recently filed a Technical Report for its Pre-Feasibility Study for Madsen on February 18, 2025 . AUSTIN ZONE HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM25D-12-4848-005 Intersected 10.5m @ 12.43 g/t Au , from 48.6m to 59.1m, Including 0.6m @ 106.06 g/t Au , from 49.4m to Also including 0.7m @ 49.53 g/t Au , from 53.9m to

Hole MM25D-12-4848-050 Intersected 4.3m @ 30.16 g/t Au , from 51.0m to Including 1.1m @ 106.10 g/t Au , from 51.9m to

Hole MM25D-12-4848-022 Intersected 5.4m @ 23.81 g/t Au , from 54.1m to Including 0.5m @ 212.13 g/t Au , from 54.9m to Also including 0.5m @ 30.14 g/t Au , from 56.3m to

Hole MM25D-12-4848-025 Intersected 9.6m @ 10.98 g/t Au , from 53.0m to Including 0.5m @ 45.34 g/t Au , from 53.0m to Also including 0.8m @ 36.90 g/t Au , from 57.5m to Hole MM25D-12-4848-045 Intersected 5.85m @ 17.29 g/t Au , from 43.75m to Including 1.5m @ 45.31 g/t Au , from 45.5m to Also including 0.6m @ 27.15 g/t Au , from 49.0m to Shane Williams, President & CEO, stated,“It's a huge advantage that our team has been active underground at the Madsen mine for almost two years, because we have been able to get drills to many high priority areas of the deposit ahead of mine restart. This includes deeper portions of the resource that possess very attractive tonnage and grade profiles - many of these deeper areas were never accessed by the two previous operators. High grade panels in Austin, like the one highlighted in this update, are currently within the life-of-mine plan and are expected to deliver meaningful, high-margin tonnes during the first eighteen to twenty-four months of production. We fully expect the Austin and South Austin zones to continue producing impressive grades over significant widths as we continue to access and define these high-grade shoots at depth.” Plan maps and sections for the Austin drilling highlighted in this release are provided below in Figures 1 through 13. TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>3 g/t Au) from drilling at Austin Zone.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) MM25D-12-4848-001 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au

MM25D-12-4848-002 Austin 58.60 61.50 2.90 3.61 AND Austin 63.60 65.50 1.90 5.13 AND Austin 67.70 69.20 1.50 5.16 MM25D-12-4848-003 Austin

54.60 57.00 2.40 4.20 Incl. 54.60 55.10 0.50 16.64 AND Austin

59.00 61.00 2.00 4.53 Incl. 60.50 61.00 0.50 15.15 MM25D-12-4848-004 Austin

52.00 56.00 4.00 4.88 Incl. 54.00 55.00 1.00 14.26 AND Austin

57.40 60.40 3.00 11.37 Incl. 58.30 59.00 0.70 25.73 MM25D-12-4848-005 Austin

48.60 59.10 10.50 12.43 Incl. 49.40 50.00 0.60 106.06 Also Incl. 53.90 54.60 0.70 49.53 MM25D-12-4848-006 Austin 34.00 35.00 1.00 5.48 AND Austin 48.50 49.80 1.30 3.39 AND Austin 56.20 60.50 4.30 19.64 MM25D-12-4848-007 Austin

44.90 48.70 3.80 4.19 Incl. 47.30 47.90 0.60 12.83 MM25D-12-4848-008 Austin 47.50 48.50 1.00 4.26 AND Austin 49.50 51.00 1.50 4.76 MM25D-12-4848-009 Austin

48.80 53.30 4.50 5.32 Incl. 52.30 52.80 0.50 30.57 MM25D-12-4848-010 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au

MM25D-12-4848-011 Austin

59.05 61.60 2.55 6.26 Incl. 60.10 60.60 0.50 28.90 MM25D-12-4848-012 Austin

60.40 63.40 3.00 5.63 Incl. 60.40 61.40 1.00 10.37 AND Austin

66.70 71.70 5.00 5.39 Incl. 68.70 70.70 2.00 12.64 MM25D-12-4848-013 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au

MM25D-12-4848-014 Austin 67.40 68.00 0.60 3.41 AND Austin 76.50 78.00 1.50 3.74 AND Austin 79.00 80.00 1.00 3.08 MM25D-12-4848-015 Austin 33.50 34.00 0.50 3.99 AND Austin

51.50 57.00 5.50 5.36 Incl. 51.50 53.10 1.60 14.50 MM25D-12-4848-016 Austin

57.40 58.60 1.20 5.96 Incl. 57.40 58.00 0.60 11.33 AND Austin 61.30 62.40 1.10 8.00 MM25D-12-4848-017 Austin 57.70 58.70 1.00 3.55 AND Austin 69.30 71.80 2.50 3.28 AND Austin 72.80 74.00 1.20 3.66 MM25D-12-4848-018 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au

MM25D-12-4848-019 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au

MM25D-12-4848-020 Austin

58.00 61.00 3.00 5.38 Incl. 60.00 61.00 1.00 12.82 MM25D-12-4848-021 Austin 57.30 58.50 1.20 3.71 MM25D-12-4848-022 Austin

54.10 59.50 5.40 23.81 Incl. 54.90 55.40 0.50 212.13 Also Incl. 56.30 56.80 0.50 30.14 MM25D-12-4848-023 Austin 48.00 49.00 1.00 3.58 MM25D-12-4848-024 Austin 30.50 31.50 1.00 5.00 AND Austin

48.50 51.00 2.50 6.75 Incl. 49.00 50.20 1.20 12.62 AND Austin 53.70 54.20 0.50 10.97 MM25D-12-4848-025 Austin

53.00 62.60 9.60 10.98 Incl. 53.00 53.50 0.50 45.34 Also Incl. 57.50 58.30 0.80 36.90 MM25D-12-4848-026 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au

MM25D-12-4848-027 Austin 45.00 49.20 4.20 6.69 AND Austin 54.20 54.80 0.60 3.43 MM25D-12-4848-028 Austin 44.20 46.00 1.80 7.09 AND Austin 50.00 54.50 4.50 14.99 MM25D-12-4848-029 Austin

45.20 48.80 3.60 15.71 Incl. 47.50 48.10 0.60 76.32 AND Austin 56.00 57.50 1.50 4.68 MM25D-12-4848-030 Austin

50.00 52.80 2.80 7.38 Incl. 51.00 52.10 1.10 16.48 AND Austin 59.50 61.00 1.50 5.67 MM25D-12-4848-031 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au

MM25D-12-4848-032 Austin

52.00 54.20 2.20 4.45 Incl. 53.70 54.20 0.50 18.48 MM25D-12-4848-033 Austin

45.20 48.00 2.80 4.58 Incl. 46.50 47.00 0.50 17.36 MM25D-12-4848-034 Austin 40.00 41.00 1.00 4.44 AND Austin 49.70 51.00 1.30 3.75 MM25D-12-4848-035 Austin

44.60 50.00 5.40 3.37 Incl. 44.60 45.15 0.55 10.03 MM25D-12-4848-036 Austin 31.00 33.00 2.00 4.62 AND Austin

43.30 49.60 6.30 6.02 Incl. 44.00 45.00 1.00 28.59 MM25D-12-4848-037 Austin

44.00 47.00 3.00 4.42 Incl. 44.00 45.00 1.00 10.74 AND Austin 56.20 57.50 1.30 3.51 MM25D-12-4848-038 Austin

42.50 45.50 3.00 3.89 Incl. 43.00 43.63 0.63 11.29 AND Austin

50.70 53.40 2.70 4.47 Incl. 52.10 52.79 0.69 11.32 MM25D-12-4848-039 Austin

44.10 48.00 3.90 4.53 Incl. 45.30 45.80 0.50 18.25 MM25D-12-4848-040 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au

MM25D-12-4848-041 Austin

43.00 47.00 4.00 10.41 Incl. 43.50 44.00 0.50 55.45 MM25D-12-4848-042 Austin 44.00 47.50 3.50 3.90 MM25D-12-4848-043 Austin

32.00 34.00 2.00 7.85 Incl. 32.00 33.00 1.00 13.10 AND Austin 46.73 47.35 0.62 4.16 MM25D-12-4848-044 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au

MM25D-12-4848-045 Austin 36.00 36.80 0.80 3.54 AND Austin

43.75 49.60 5.85 17.29 Incl. 45.50 47.00 1.50 45.31 Also Incl. 49.00 49.60 0.60 27.15 MM25D-12-4848-046 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au

MM25D-12-4848-047 Austin 47.50 48.85 1.35 3.49 MM25D-12-4848-048 Austin

45.95 47.60 1.65 9.15 Incl. 45.95 46.50 0.55 11.22 MM25D-12-4848-049 Austin 65.05 67.00 1.95 4.91 MM25D-12-4848-050 Austin

51.00 55.30 4.30 30.16 Incl. 51.90 53.00 1.10 106.10 MM25D-12-4848-051 Austin 61.75 64.85 3.10 3.12 AND Austin 65.35 65.85 0.50 3.04 AND Austin 67.60 68.55 0.95 3.62

*The“From-To” intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core. Internal dilution for composite intervals does not exceed 1m for samples grading <0.1 g/t Au.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip MM25D-12-4848-001 Austin 435845 5646715 -151 96.00 83 12 MM25D-12-4848-002 Austin 435845 5646715 -151 90.00 88 12 MM25D-12-4848-003 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 85.70 94 12 MM25D-12-4848-004 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 81.00 100 12 MM25D-12-4848-005 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 81.00 105 12 MM25D-12-4848-006 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 81.00 112 12 MM25D-12-4848-007 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 50.50 119 12 MM25D-12-4848-008 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 51.00 125 13 MM25D-12-4848-009 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 53.30 133 12 MM25D-12-4848-010 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 54.60 140 12 MM25D-12-4848-011 Austin 435844 5646713 -151 90.00 146 12 MM25D-12-4848-012 Austin 435844 5646713 -151 90.00 153 12 MM25D-12-4848-013 Austin 435846 5646715 -151 65.00 85 17 MM25D-12-4848-014 Austin 435846 5646715 -151 90.00 84 6 MM25D-12-4848-015 Austin 435845 5646715 -150 57.00 91 28 MM25D-12-4848-016 Austin 435845 5646715 -151 62.40 91 17 MM25D-12-4848-017 Austin 435845 5646715 -151 87.00 90 6 MM25D-12-4848-018 Austin 435845 5646715 -150 61.00 94 22 MM25D-12-4848-019 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 75.00 97 28 MM25D-12-4848-020 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 81.00 97 17 MM25D-12-4848-021 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 85.00 97 6 MM25D-12-4848-022 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 78.00 100 22 MM25D-12-4848-023 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 75.00 103 28 MM25D-12-4848-024 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 78.00 103 17 MM25D-12-4848-025 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 86.30 103 6 MM25D-12-4848-026 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 71.10 106 34 MM25D-12-4848-027 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 75.00 106 22 MM25D-12-4848-028 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 75.00 108 28 MM25D-12-4848-029 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 78.00 109 17 MM25D-12-4848-030 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 83.30 109 6 MM25D-12-4848-031 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 72.00 112 34 MM25D-12-4848-032 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 75.00 113 23 MM25D-12-4848-033 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 78.00 115 20 MM25D-12-4848-034 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 54.10 115 6 MM25D-12-4848-035 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 75.00 116 28 MM25D-12-4848-036 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 49.60 119 23 MM25D-12-4848-037 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 72.00 120 35 MM25D-12-4848-038 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 75.00 122 29 MM25D-12-4848-039 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 48.90 122 17 MM25D-12-4848-040 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 53.30 122 6 MM25D-12-4848-041 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 48.47 126 23 MM25D-12-4848-042 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 72.00 127 35 MM25D-12-4848-043 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 51.10 129 17 MM25D-12-4848-044 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 55.00 129 6 MM25D-12-4848-045 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 49.60 133 25 MM25D-12-4848-046 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 60.00 136 6 MM25D-12-4848-047 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 52.30 137 18 MM25D-12-4848-048 Austin 435845 5646714 -150 51.80 142 25 MM25D-12-4848-049 Austin 435845 5646714 -151 67.50 143 6 MM25D-12-4848-050 Austin 435844 5646714 -151 55.30 145 18 MM25D-12-4848-051 Austin 435844 5646713 -151 96.00 150 6



DISCUSSION

The Austin zone is currently accessed through the Madsen Mine West Portal. Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the Austin structures are hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays 'mine-style' alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2025.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web address: .









FIGURE 1. Madsen Mine long section showing location of 12-4848 Drill Bay in the Austin Zone. [1]

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025. A full copy of the SRK report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at .









FIGURE 2. Austin plan view drill section showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4848-001 through -051. [1]









FIGURE 3. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4848-001, -013 and-014.









FIGURE 4. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4848-002 and -015 through -018.









FIGURE 5. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4848-003 and -019 through -021.









FIGURE 6. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4848-004 and -022 through -025.









FIGURE 7. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4848-005, -026 and -027.









FIGURE 8. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4848-006 and -028 through -031.









FIGURE 9. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4848-031 through -033 and -035.









FIGURE 10. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4848-007 and -036 through -040.

FIGURE 11. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4848-008 and -041 through -044.

FIGURE 12. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4848-009, -010 and -045 through -047.

FIGURE 13. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM25D-12-4848-011, -012 and -048 through -051.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold (“VG”), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is 'cleaned' with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource's Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS's facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (“Moz”) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US$1,800/oz. Mineral resources as stated are inclusive of mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Madsen Mine also contains Probable reserves of 478 thousand ounces (“koz”) of gold grading 8.16 g/t Au. Mineral reserve estimates are based on a gold price of US$1,680/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report and Prefeasibility Study for the Madsen Mine, Ontario, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated January 7, 2025 (the“ Madsen Report ”). The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021 and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022 to the mine closure on October 24, 2022 as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at .

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101“Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

ON BEHALF OF WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD.

“Shane Williams”

Shane Williams

President & Chief Executive Officer

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Gwen Preston

Vice President Communications

Tel: (604) 609-6132

Email: ... or visit the Company's website at

