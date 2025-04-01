403
Brazilian Market Thrives Despite Trump’S Tariff Shadow
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market, tracked by the Ibovespa index, delivers striking news from São Paulo's B3 exchange as March 2025 ends. The index climbs 6.47% this month, closing at 131,750 points on March 31, despite a modest 0.57% daily gain.
This growth, pushing the year-to-date rise to 8.66%, unfolds against a backdrop of corporate earnings, political moves, and global trade shifts. Investors cheer strong fourth-quarter 2024 results, with Minerva Foods leading the charge, soaring 43.33% to R$6.45 per share.
The meat exporter capitalizes on robust demand, shrugging off a R$1.567 billion loss with a 21% Ebitda beat, thanks to Brazil's export muscle. Magazine Luiza follows, jumping 42.07% to R$10.30, as its R$139 million profit signals a retail rebound.
However, Natura stumbles, plunging 23.05% to R$9.85, hit by weak margins and Avon integration woes. Meanwhile, Brazil's government stabilizes markets by approving the 2025 budget and exempting basic food imports from taxes.
The Central Bank lifts the Selic rate to 14.25% to tackle inflation. It hints at more hikes while steadying the real at R$5.72 against the dollar. Trading volume hits R$12.5 billion on the final day, above the R$11 billion monthly average, reflecting brisk month-end activity.
Globally, U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs stir unease, with 20% levies on Chinese goods and 25% on steel, aluminum, and North American imports. His looming 25% auto tariffs, set for April 3, rattle Wall Street, dropping the Dow Jones 0.4% to 42,800.
Yet, Brazil's exporters adapt, targeting alternative markets, softening the blow. Asia's Nikkei rises 0.7% to 39,500, and Europe's Stoxx600 edges up 0.3% to 515, cushioning global commodity prices like oil at $82 per barrel.
Brazil's Market Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty
Market makers weigh in as the day closes. One strategist notes Brazil's focus on domestic strengths, decoupling from tariff fears. Another highlights commodity resilience, driving the Ibovespa's late surge.
The iShares MSCI Brazil ETF sees R$3.2 billion in March inflows, with R$400 million added on March 31, signaling foreign confidence. Technically, the Ibovespa hovers near resistance at 133,500, with support at 130,500, and an RSI of 62 hinting at bullish momentum.
Still, analysts eye April's industrial data and Trump's tariff rollout, which could sway the index's next move. Volumes and ETF flows underscore a market balancing opportunity and risk.
This surge tells a story of resilience, where Brazil leverages local wins to navigate global storms. Investors watch closely, knowing the interplay of earnings, policy, and trade will shape what's next. The figures reveal a nation capitalizing on its moment, even as uncertainties loom large.
