Pres. Trump Announces Upcoming Gulf Tour
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 1 (KUNA) -- American President Donald Trump announced going on a gulf tour in the near future. The tour would include Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
In remarks to the press at the White House on Monday, Trump mentioned that it could be next month or soon after.
Trump had visited Saudi Arabia in May of 2017, marking his first foreign trip as president. (end)
