Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pres. Trump Announces Upcoming Gulf Tour


2025-04-01 03:07:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 1 (KUNA) -- American President Donald Trump announced going on a gulf tour in the near future. The tour would include Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.
In remarks to the press at the White House on Monday, Trump mentioned that it could be next month or soon after.
Trump had visited Saudi Arabia in May of 2017, marking his first foreign trip as president. (end)
amm


MENAFN01042025000071011013ID1109377130

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search