Notice On Convening An Ordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Of EPSO-G
Agenda of the EPSO-G Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders:
1 Regarding taking note of the independent auditor's report on the set of consolidated and Company 2024 financial statements of UAB EPSO-G UAB and the consolidated and Company Management report of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;
2. Regarding taking note of the consolidated management report of UAB EPSO-G and the Company's management report for 2024;
3. Regarding the approval of the set of consolidated and company's financial statements of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;
4. Regarding the approval of the distribution of profit of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;
5. Regarding taking note of the report on the activities of the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G for 2024;
6. Regarding taking note of the results of the evaluation of the performance of the collegial bodies of UAB EPSO-G Group for 2024.
