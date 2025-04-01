Vicat - Implementation Of A Liquidity Agreement With Kepler Cheuvreux





The liquidity contract between Natixis Oddo BHF and Vicat dated from December 29, 2009 has been terminated. This termination took effect on March 31, 2025, after the market close.

As of March 31, 2025, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:



1,372,168 euros 17,619 shares

Vicat (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 – VCT) and Kepler Cheuvreux have signed on March 28, 2025 a liquidity contract (the“Agreement”) regarding the liquidity of the shares of Vicat admitted to Euronext Paris.

The implementation of the Agreement will be carried out in accordance with the legal provisions in force, and more specifically with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR), the delegated Commission Regulation (EU) 2016/908 of 26 February 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regulatory technical standards concerning the criteria, procedure and requirements for establishing an accepted market practice and the requirements for maintaining, withdrawing or amending the conditions for admission, and Articles L. 225-209 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, and the AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, applicable as of July 1, 2021.

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:



3,172,168 euros 17,619 titres

The execution of the Agreement will be suspended under the conditions described in Article 5 of AMF decision AMF n° 2021-01 of June 22, 2021.





Contacts