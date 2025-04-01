CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED INDIE FILM 'PRATFALL' SET FOR INTERNATIONAL DEBUT ON FRIDAY MAY 2ND

PRATFALL will be available to rent or own on major international digital HD platforms starting May 2nd via Freestyle Digital Media.

Joshua Burge and Chloé Groussard embark on a sleepless NYC adventure in PRATFALL

Freestyle Digital Media sets May 2nd International Release for PRATFALL, starring Joshua Burge (THE REVENANT), "One of the Best Independent Films of the Year!"

- The Film Stage

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed actor Joshua Burge (THE REVENANT, BUZZARD, RELAXER, and the upcoming VULCANIZADORA) stars in the award-winning feature film PRATFALL, which will be released internationally on Friday May 2nd, 2025.

The film marks the directorial debut of Alex Andre, who also served as writer, cinematographer, editor, and producer. PRATFALL has been featured in The Film Stage , Entertainment Weekly's“What to Watch,” and Variety, and currently holds a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Distributed by Freestyle Digital Media (a division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group) and produced by Feverland Pictures, PRATFALL had a one-week theatrical run at Laemmle Theatres in Los Angeles, and was released domestically on digital platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, and Roku.

The film made its world premiere at the Brooklyn Film Festival, where it received the Best Feature Narrative Spirit Award, and its international debut at the Manchester Film Festival, where Chloé Groussard won Best Actress.

SYNOPSIS

PRATFALL centers around Eli, a deeply troubled New Yorker grappling with a devastating loss. His life becomes an unending cycle of sleepless nights, obsessive self-dialogue, and a steady diet of coffee and hot dogs. Everything shifts when he crosses paths with Joelle (Chloé Groussard,“in her memorable feature debut” per Vague Visages), a down-on-her-luck French tourist stranded in Central Park. Eager to experience the“real” New York, Joelle latches onto Eli despite his initial resistance, seeking a guide through the city's chaotic underbelly.

What follows is a sleepless, offbeat tour across New York-an unusual and poignant journey led by Eli's embellished narration. As Joelle's warmth and curiosity clash with Eli's darkness, their bond deepens, teetering between hope and emotional volatility. But the city's looming shadows threaten to consume them both.

“PRATFALL is a darkly comedic and tragic exploration of loss, loneliness, and the profound longing for connection to which we can all relate,” says filmmaker Alex Andre.

“The juxtaposition of our two lead characters, Eli and Joelle-stunningly portrayed by Joshua Burge and Chloé Groussard-allows us to venture into the raw corners of the human psyche against the beautifully frenetic backdrop of New York City.”

WHAT CRITICS ARE SAYING ABOUT PRATFALL

“One of the best independent films of the year.”

- Moviegoing with Bill

“Burge is remarkable... as Eli... a mentally overloaded New Yorker.”

- Film Threat

“One of the best performances I've seen this year.”

- Unseen Films

“Alex Andre's debut feature is a gem of a film.”

- Disappointment Media

“This is bold, boundary-pushing filmmaking that demands to be seen.”

- Gazettely

“The most striking element of PRATFALL is Andre's artistry. The film feels like a throwback to Robert Downey Sr., early Scorsese, and the Safdie Brothers.”

- A Movie Guy

“Cassavetes would be proud.”

- Firing the Canon

“PRATFALL is a sobering study of fate, unprocessed emotional trauma and The Big Apple as an unforgiving Big Bad.”

- Vague Visages

“With his first feature, PRATFALL, writer-director Alex Andre has created a film that exists at the crossroads of Woody Allen's MANHATTAN and Charlie Chaplin's CITY LIGHTS... Andre flawlessly captures the visual emotion of New York.”

- Film Threat

“Joshua Burge delivers a performance that is seriously one for the ages.”

- Gazettely

“Joshua Burge has one of cinema's most expressive faces.”

- Vague Visages

Trailer:

IMDb:

Key Art:

For press inquiries or to request a screener, please contact Alex Andre at Feverland Pictures.

Alex Andre

Feverland Pictures

+1 310-907-7624

email us here

PRATFALL Official Trailer

