Roborock Releases Matter Protocol Update, Leading Smart Home Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Matter protocol is a universal smart home standard developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA , designed to unify devices across different brands and platforms. As an early adopter of Matter, Roborock remains committed to platform interoperability and ensures its robot vacuums can effortlessly, and safely, communicate with other smart home devices. Matter Compatible Devices from Roborock & firmware Update Details The following Roborock models will receive a firmware update between April 1-10, 2025 (USA time). The upgrade will be a major expansion of the Matter protocol support on Roborock devices that will further enhance the user experience. Users are recommended to wait patiently for the update to arrive, as exact timing will depend on different timezones. The devices receiving Matter functionality in early April are as follows:

Device Model Matter-enabled firmware Version (April 1-10, USA Time) Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra 02.37.88 Roborock Saros Z70 02.40.92 Roborock Saros 10 02.32.44 Roborock Saros 10R 02.32.44 Roborock Qrevo Curv 02.26.02 Roborock Qrevo Edge 02.26.02 Roborock Qrevo Master 02.27.40

Owners of these Matter-compatible devices, including the latest Saros series by Roborock, will enjoy enhanced connectivity with platforms like Apple Home , Google Home , Amazon Alexa , and more , ensuring a smoother and more responsive smart home experience.

Please note that specific Matter-related functionality may vary not only by Roborock device, but also by ecosystem. As usual, Roborock will keep upgrading its Matter-related firmware on a continuous basis to further enhance user experience as it works with all major platforms that integrate Matter.

Expanding Matter Support to More Roborock Devices

Roborock remains committed to broadening Matter compatibility across its product lineup. The company plans to extend support to the Roborock S8 Max Ultra and Qrevo Slim in the upcoming weeks and months, with more models coming soon, further solidifying its position as a leader in smart home innovation.

Works With Apple Home

Starting today, users can easily control compatible Roborock robot vacuum cleaners with the Home app on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod, or Mac running the latest firmware. After installing the Roborock S8MaxV Ultra, a Works With Apple Home certified Roborock product, users can control it on the Home app, and add it to custom automations, like cleaning the living room every day at 2 p.m. Or, ask Siri to "clean the kitchen" hands-free.

The Works with Apple Home badge is a trademark of Apple Inc. Requires an iPhone running iOS 18.4 or later or an iPad running iPadOS 18.4 or later for pairing and local control, or a home hub such as HomePod or Apple TV running compatible firmware for automations, notifications, and remote access.

