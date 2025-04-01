A Wild Afternoon Awaits! Join Us For 'Behind Bear & Orangutan Rescue Stories Of Survival' With Alan Knight OBE

MENAFN - Pressat) An extraordinary afternoon with Alan Knight OBE, a global leader in animal welfare and President of International Animal Rescue will take place on Guernsey in April.

This exclusive live talk will take place on Tuesday, 15th April, at 2:00 PM at Les Cotils Hotel, offering a rare opportunity to hear firsthand about the life-saving work being carried out to rescue and rehabilitate animals worldwide.

For just £5 per person, guests will not only gain incredible insights into animal rescue but will also enjoy refreshments as part of the experience.

An Unmissable Event for Animal Lovers and Conservation Advocates

Alan Knight OBE expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying: "This is an incredible opportunity to hear the real stories behind our rescues-the challenges, the triumphs, and the hope we bring to so many animals in need. By coming along, you'll not only gain a deeper understanding of our work but also see how you can be part of the change. I look forward to sharing these stories with the people of Guernsey and inspiring others to take action for wildlife and the planet."

Alan Knight OBE has dedicated his life to protecting animals from cruelty and exploitation. During this talk, he will share some of the most remarkable rescue stories, including:

✔️ The liberation of over 600 dancing bears from the streets of India in partnership with Wildlife SOS.

✔️ The Great Bear Rescue in Armenia, where formerly captive bears now thrive in sanctuaries.

✔️ The heartwarming journey of Budi the orangutan, who returned to the wild after eight years of rehabilitation.

✔️ The diverse array of species we rescue, treat and release at our wildlife rescue and education centre in Costa Rica, including orphaned baby howler monkeys.

Alan will also explore the challenges facing modern animal welfare, his vision for sustainable solutions, and how individuals can take action to fight animal cruelty and environmental destruction.

Event Details: